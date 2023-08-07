Aubrey Plaza Marvel Show Rumored To Introduce Major New Villain

Aubrey Plaza is set to make her official debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the upcoming series Agatha: Coven of Chaos, and the rumor is that a major villain will be introduced alongside her.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos is a direct sequel to Marvel Studios’ first Disney+ series, the critically acclaimed WandaVision. That show focused on Wanda Maximoff, AKA the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), and her grief at the death of Vision (Paul Bettany) in Avengers: Infinity War (2018), eventually setting her on the dark road that would lead to her villain turn in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022).

Related: Brie Larson Confirms Captain Marvel Status, Will Play New Role in MCU

Of course, as we all know, the real villain behind her descent was Agatha (Kathryn Hahn) all along.

Kathryn Hahn’s power-hungry witch character Agatha Harkness was something of a breakout character for the series, and Marvel Studios swiftly followed up with plans to build a series around her, once again created by Jac Schaeffer. Along with Hahn, Agatha: Coven of Chaos will feature returning actors Debra Jo Rupp, Emma Caulfield Ford, David Payton, David Lengel, and Asif Ali as members of the town of Westview.

Aubrey Plaza and Patti LuPone will also star in the series, with the former’s role heavily rumored to be an obsessive love interest of Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha. However, according to Cosmic Circus, it is rumored that the series will also feature another new character directly related to the witch: her son, Nicholas Scratch.

In both Marvel Comics and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Agatha Harkness is a centuries-old witch with immense magical powers. At some point in her life, she gave birth to a son named Nicholas, who grows up to be a powerful sorcerer and a leader of the town of New Salem, a Colorado city exclusively populated by magic-users.

Considering that the MCU seems increasingly leaning toward featuring magic users like Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Agatha Harkness, it would not at all be surprising for Nicholas Scratch to be introduced with Aubrey Plaza to be a thorn in his mother’s side.

Related: Brie Larson Likely Being Stripped of Captain Marvel Role In the MCU

However, it has not yet been confirmed if Nicholas Scratch will appear in Agatha: Coven of Chaos with Aubrey Plaza’s mysterious new character. We’ll just have to wait and see if Kathryn Hahn has multiple sorcerers giving her issues this time around or if, once again, it will just have been Agatha all along.

Are you looking forward to Agatha: Coven of Chaos? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!