‘Stan Lee’ Documentary Reminds Us Why We Love Superheroes

Stan Lee is the most iconic figure in all of comic book history, as the man was responsible for creating most superheroes that are now captivating audiences everywhere. But before the superhero genre exploded into the cinematic world, they were characters on a page. The new documentary, aptly titled Stan Lee, has now dropped its first trailer—full of nostalgia and cameos.

Stan Lee and Jack Kirby began their creation of the Marvel Universe back in the 1950s. The first superheroes they created together were the Fantastic Four. From there, Lee and Kirby worked together to create The Hulk, Thor, Iron Man, the X-Men, Daredevil, Doctor Strange, and Spider-Man.

The comics they would create together became massive hits, with Spider-Man taking over as the most popular among them. Though they had likely not known it then, the Marvel heroes they created would grow into a massive universe that still dominates movie theaters worldwide.

Disney+ is set to release a documentary about the life of Stan Lee and how his contributions to comics and movies were started.

‘Stan Lee’ Brings Out the Emotions and Cameos

Lee transcended comics, which is why he was featured in many MCU movies. He had a cameo in practically every Marvel movie ever made, and fans always loved to see him.

His larger-than-life persona reminded everyone about the good nature of why he created the heroes that we love. During the above trailer, Lee also reminds us why he created those heroes, to begin with.

“What I tried to do is write the kind of stories I would want to read. Our superheroes are the kind of people that you or I would be if we had a superpower.”

Just this line alone made us feel the emotions and heart that have been at the core of every Marvel story we have ever read or seen on screen. That feeling made Stan Lee so beloved in the superhero-loving world.

The Stan Lee documentary is meant to showcase his rise in the comic book world through his own words, pulled from various interviews.

For fans of the MCU, he is also shown in the first Iron Man movie, followed by Jon Favreau saying, “That’s a wrap on the creator of Iron Man.”

As stated, his many MCU cameos were always welcomed and arguably some of the best parts of the movies. He appeared in a reported 22 films, with one of his final appearances being in Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Lee is sorely missed, as he passed away at 95 in 2018. If it weren’t for him, there would be no MCU. We cannot wait to see this documentary and hear the man explain more deeply about the stories he helped to create, which shaped many of our childhoods.

Stan Lee will premiere on Disney on June 16. To all the fans of Marvel, we highly suggest you watch this documentary. And always remember, “Excelsior!”

