Canceled X-Men Character Will Make Debut in ‘Deadpool 3’

Deadpool 3 may be on hiatus due to the Actors’ strike, but the rumor mill of surprise cameos for the movie is always at maximum effort. The third installment has been the most-anticipated project for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). This added pressure stems from the fact that Phase Five projects like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) and Secret Invasion (2023) have already been underwhelming setbacks that have cost Disney nearly $500 million. These misfires have only added to the growing social media term of “superhero fatigue.”

Marvel Studios will have no better chance to return to the “billion dollar movie club” than with the fourth wall-breaking “Merc with a Mouth.” The legendary quick-witted mutant reached his pop culture pinnacle with the release of Ryan Reynolds’ extraordinarily successful Deadpool movies. They would go onto gross $1.5 billion for 20th Century.

The anticipation for the movie amplified even further when on-set images showcasing Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman dressed as comic-accurate versions of Wolverine and Deadpool went mega viral. This excitement was elevated more when it was confirmed that Jennifer Garner would be reprising her role as Elektra. Then afterwards, Halle Berry and Famke Janssen were revealed to be coming back as Storm and Jean Grey.

This star-studded roster does not end there. Additional leaks have allegedly claimed that Julian McMahon is set to return as the original Victor Von Doom from 2005’s Fantastic Four. Next, Reynold’s teenage co-star from The Adam Project, Walker Scobell, has been teased to play a teenage Deadpool variant. Then, a fan-fiction casting come true has Daniel Radcliffe rumored to appear as a famous X-Men variant.

Now, the latest unofficial cameo fans have locked on to is a fan-favorite X-Men character who never even released their own film. Channing Tatum was developing a solo project centered around the beloved explosive card-throwing Cajun, Gambit. Tatum was a huge fan of this X-Man and pushed to reboot the character.

Gambit did have a live-action debut in X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009). The hero was played by distinguished veteran actor, Taylor Kitsch (John Carter), but it was not his performance that was poorly received, it was the whole movie itself. According to Tatum, 20th Century agreed to put the solo film in development. The the A-lister became engrossed in the project immediately. However, when Disney acquired 20th Century in 2019, Gambit became dead on arrival.

This was a devastating blow to Tatum who had immersed himself in the role. He stated that he was sick of being involved in bad movies and felt this was the right passion project. The Magic Mike star will soon get his wish as eagle-eyed viewers noticed that Channing Tatum’s stunt double was listed in the Deadpool 3 crew page on IMDB. While this does not unequivocally confirm Tatum will play Gambit, it would be confident speculation to surmise that the two are mutually inclusive.

