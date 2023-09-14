Four Years Later, Marvel Quietly Changes ‘Avengers: Endgame’

Chris Evans, Scarlett Johannson, and Paul Rudd have a new scene in Avengers: Endgame (2019) that would’ve changed how some fans saw the finale of the Infinity Saga.

Not everything could fit in Avengers: Endgame (2019). With over three hours of runtime, the movie was long, but for fans, it didn’t feel like 3 hours due to the action and suspense. This was the final adventure for a lot of Avengers, and Josh Brolin’s Thanos wasn’t going to let some Avengers win the day. It took everything they got to defeat Thanos finally, but Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang/Ant-Man provides some new crucial details about a new scene from Endgame.

In Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023), Scott Lang wrote an autobiography which, funny enough, released in real life, letting fans read his story. In the book, he describes how Steve Rogers and Natasha Romanoff explain what happened. They tell Scott how Thanos snapped half of life away and vanished. It’s here that Steve and Natasha get emotional because it’s a day they are haunted by.

The movie does explain what happens, but this scene from the book actually takes the time to go deeper into explaining how Black Widow and Captain America felt about the snap. Captain America explains that the Thanos was a maniac who wipes half of life in the scene. “That maniac took out half of all life. Not just on Earth. In the universe.” While most of the movie focused on what they lost after Tony Stark returned, when Paul Rudd shows up, the Avengers are trying to time travel, leaving little room for Ant-Man to know how it affected Steve and Natasha.

Nobody expected Endgame to get an extra scene four years later, but it really does help fans know how both heroes felt in that moment. One exciting thing is that Chris Evans might return to the MCU for one more role and many rumors have discussed that Steve Rogers returning the Infinity Stones would be a great way to finish Cap’s story. Evans isn’t against returning as Captain America, but he did remind fans how Anthony Mackie is the real Cap now since his shield and title is now his.

Captain America: Brave New World (2023) will continue the story of Captain America and also bring in Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford) as the United States President. Steve Rogers might not be involved in this story, but it’s possible that Captain America 4 will explain what happens to Steve Rogers after Endgame because fans are still curious what happened to the man who inspired millions how to be better.

Captain America: Brave New World releases in theaters on July 26, 2024.

