Brie Larson’s Post-MCU Role Drops First Look Trailer

Brie Larson might be awaiting the reprisal of her Captain Marvel role, but she is also a busy woman and a sought-after actress. We imagine The Marvels could serve as her final MCU role, as she is moving on to bigger things, including a new series that has dropped its first look trailer.

Larson could theoretically want to move on past a role she has inhabited for years, much like many of the original Marvel actors. Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Zoe Saldana, and Dave Bautista are only a few of the huge MCU actors who have called it quits on their characters. Larson might allow herself to fade away while she explores the other franchises and roles she has started.

Brie Larson exclaimed that she wanted to join the Fast & Furious franchise, which was granted by producer and star Vin Diesel. Larson debuted in Fast X as Tess, the daughter of Kurt Russell’s Mr. Nobody. Though she only appeared in one film, plenty of rumors of a female-led spinoff have been thrown around. The rumors are that Charlize Theron would lead the movie, and Brie Larson could then appear as Tess in that film.

Larson is also set to reprise her role as Envy Adams in the Scott Pilgrim Takes Off anime series. This new series is a direct sequel to the film adaptation by Edgar Wright and features the entire cast that appeared in the film. The news on the series is that the characters and villains will all be explored far more, and Larson’s Adams was certainly a huge antagonist to Scott Pilgrim.

Though most of these roles might not be taken as seriously, Brie Larson could be heading to award recognition territory with her most crucial post-MCU role in Lessons in Chemistry, which has finally dropped its first trailer.

‘Lessons in Chemistry’ With Brie Larson Reveals First Trailer

Brilliant chemist turned famous TV host. You’ve never met anyone like Elizabeth Zott. Based on the best-selling novel, Lessons in Chemistry premieres October 13.

The above trailer showcases Brie Larson in a role she might be taken far more seriously. Based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Bonnie Garmus, Lessons in Chemistry showcases a historical fiction about a scientist named Elizabeth Zott who finds herself alone in the 1960s after being fired from her lab and having a child on the way.

Instead of becoming a scientific community pariah, Elizabeth is approached by a TV executive to become the host of a cooking show. The trailer showcases how Elizabeth must rebound from being fired to becoming a renowned cooking show host. However, she challenges the rules of patriarchy in the 1960s by pushing back against the ideals that men are superior to women.

It appears the series will also take the character through the civil rights movement, as Elizabeth is thrust into using her platform to speak on highly political matters in that era.

While Brie Larson has become a staple in the MCU, she might be fading out like many of the original Avengers team has. The MCU is currently bringing in a wealth of new heroes, some of whom are far younger and could potentially build out a new Avengers team. One such person is Iman Vellani as Kamahla Khan/Ms. Marvel.

The Marvels looks like it’s establishing Ms. Marvel as someone who can be just as powerful as Captain Marvel and could theoretically replace her in the long run.

Should Larson want to chase roles where she is considered for awards like Emmys or Academy Awards, Lessons in Chemistry looks like the type of role to get her there. She might also be locked in for multiple seasons, making it harder for her to have the time or want to return to something that requires a lot of attention, like the MCU.

