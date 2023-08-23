Harrison Ford Abandons Disney, Company Suffers Crushing Blow

Actor Harrison Ford is moving on from Disney, and the company suffered a crushing blow, according to reports.

The Indiana Jones franchise is a beloved and iconic series of action-adventure films created by George Lucas and directed by Steven Spielberg. The franchise’s debut came in 1981 with Raiders of the Lost Ark, also known as Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark.

In this first installment, Jones is pitted against Nazi forces who are searching for the biblical Ark of the Covenant, believed to hold supernatural powers. The film’s mix of action, humor, and intrigue struck a chord with audiences, launching the franchise into the pop culture stratosphere.

The success of the first film led to a sequel, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984). This time, Jones finds himself in India, where he must rescue enslaved children and recover a mystical gemstone. The darker tone of this installment drew some controversy, but it continued to solidify the franchise’s popularity.

The third film, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989), explores Indiana’s relationship with his father, played by Sean Connery. In this quest, they seek the Holy Grail, encountering puzzles, traps, and adversaries along the way. The film’s blend of adventure and family dynamics added depth to the character of Indiana Jones.

After a lengthy hiatus, the franchise returned with Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008). This installment is set in the 1950s and centers around Jones’ pursuit of a mysterious crystal skull with supernatural powers. While the film was met with mixed reviews, it managed to reintroduce the character to a new generation of viewers and maintain the spirit of adventure that defined the series.

In 2021, it was officially announced that a fifth Indiana Jones film was in production. Harrison Ford is set to reprise his role as Indiana Jones, and Steven Spielberg, who directed the first four films, was initially attached as the director. However, due to scheduling conflicts, James Mangold took over as the director for the upcoming installment.

Though the movie was highly anticipated by fans, it came off with less-than-stellar reviews, a myriad of controversies, and, unfortunately for Disney, a bad look at the box office.

Though Lucasfilm believed that the name recognition of Harrison Ford would be enough to propel the movie into a successful run, a report from Variety notes that the film is estimated to lose Disney $100 million. The movie had a massive budget of more than $300 million and has only made $389.9 million at the box office. Just for reference, Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, which was not well-received by fans, made $786.6 million at the box office and had a budget of just $185 million.

With such a steep loss in terms of money, this is yet another crushing blow for Disney, which has had a stint of some good, and some very bad, at the box office.

Harrison Ford already shared that this would be the last time he’d put on the iconic hat and play the role of Dr. Jones. Though many fans didn’t want to see him go, it’s clear that he’s moving on from this Disney and Lucasfilm role, despite the lack of success that it had at the box office.

With Ford moving on from Disney and the fifth film suffering losses, it would stand to reason that the company may put any plans of a spinoff on hold for now— and potentially forever– and look to regain its strength at the box office before moving in a direction that could cause more controversy.

