‘Indiana Jones’ Director Explains Decision Opponents Call “Turning Franchise Woke”

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023) is just a matter of weeks away from being released.

The highly-anticipated film, which will have Harrison Ford reprise his role as Indiana Jones one last time, will be released in theaters on June 30, 2023. The movie is the fifth installment in the franchise, and Ford has already shared that it will be his last time cracking the whip and putting on his iconic hat. The movie, which is one of Disney’s most expensive projects of all time, boasts a massive budget of $294.7 million, making it the eighth-most expensive film of all time.

Currently, the box office projection for Indiana Jones 5 is set at over $950 million, and many believe the movie will make over $1 billion worldwide before it’s all said and done. If that is the case, it would be the most successful movie at the box office of all its installments, which include Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984), Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989), and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull in 2008. However, we will have to wait and see how some backlash from a set of fans might play into the film’s box office numbers.

In a turn against the film, many fans are now calling the movie “woke,” stemming from a couple of scenes related to a new character in the film. In one scene that features Harrison Ford (Indiana Jones), Mads Mikkelsen (Jurgen Voller), and Phoebe Waller-Bridge(Helena Shaw), Indy says, “You stole it!”, followed by Jurgen saying, “Then you stole it.” Finally, Helena says, “And then I stole it. It’s called capitalism.”

In another viral bit shared on social media, we can see Indiana Jones driving alongside Helena Shaw. He tells her that he fought Nazis, trying to convince her that he is good. She turns around and says, “And you stole from Indigenous people too.” Hundreds of fans on social media said that they won’t be watching the movie because of the previews they’ve seen, believing that Disney and Lucasfilm have “turned the franchise woke.”

Recently, Indiana Jones Director James Mangold was asked about the character Helena Shaw, who is Indy’s goddaughter, and the decision to turn away from Shia LaBeouf. He shared that this was not a decision to turn the franchise “woke,” with the new character, but instead the opportunity to have a strong female lead alongside Harrison Ford.

“I think the point I had was that when I came on, I wanted to capture that wonderful energy between Indy and an intrepid female character,” he said.

“So that was my first goal, and there’s only so many people you can edge into a picture,” he said, talking about replacing Shia LaBeouf.

Though some fans might choose not to see the movie over a couple of lines they’ve read, there’s no denying that the movie is still largely popular and anticipated. The Indiana Jones franchise has become one of the most iconic franchises ever made because of Harrison Ford’s portrayal of the character, and this will be the last ever time that we see the actor in that role. For that reason, it’s still expected that the movie will draw a strong number, even if the critic ratings aren’t great so far.