In 1981, the world was first introduced to that now-familiar whip-cracking, fedora-wearing action hero we know as Indiana Jones. Four decades later and “Indiana Jones” is still a trending household name.

Most recently, there was even an Indiana Jones 2023 film release. Marking Indiana Jones 5 in the film franchise, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but it’s still a testament to the enduring legacy and lasting popularity of the Indiana Jones saga. Other prominent examples include all the themed pop culture incorporations of the films and their titular protagonist through the years in everything from apparel to LEGO Indiana Jones sets. On the Disney Parks scene, we’ve seen plenty of Indiana Jones–themed attractions emerge, too, including the longtime Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular! at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, and Disneyland’s own Indiana Jones ride, Indiana Jones Adventure, in Anaheim, California.

Here at Inside the Magic, we’re taking a closer look at the Indiana Jones movies—start to finish. In our breakdown, we will highlight every inception, from the most popular to the somewhat obscure, summarizing the facts and details to know about in a comprehensive source guide.

A Bit of Indiana Jones History

The basis for the Indiana Jones character, as well as his many quests, were mainly inspired by the action-hero series of the 1930s and 1940s, including Zorro, Flash Gordon, and others. Both George Lucas and Steven Spielberg were also fans of Alan Ladd and Charlton Heston films in particular, as we can see very distinct parallels to Indiana Jones in such movies as China (1943), in which Ladd’s character even sports the name “David Llewellyn Jones,” and Heston’s portrayal of Harry Steel in Secret of the Incas (1954).

As such, Indiana Jones is a culmination of all these inspirations in one embodiment. Portrayed on screen by actor Harrison Ford, who has faithfully reprised his role in every film inception to date, Indiana Jones (real name Henry Walton Jones, Jr.) doubles as a bold, adventurous archeologist and college professor. He is well-versed in ancient history, artifacts, and languages and is best recognized by his signature fedora hat, leather jacket, and accompanying bullwhip. He’s also renowned for his fear of snakes—a repeatedly inconvenient and ironically significant burden throughout the series.

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

Set in 1936, this first film in the adventure series centers around the titular protagonist and his search for the legendary Ark of the Covenant—the gold-plated chest said to contain the original stone tablets on which Moses inscribed the Ten Commandments. But the Nazis are after it too, believing it to possess divine powers, which they long to use in their quest for obtaining world domination.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)

While technically the second production in the Indiana Jones movie order, this film’s premise is set a year earlier than the events in the first installment. The year is 1935, and upon the opening, the title hero escapes an assassination attempt in Shanghai in the company of a singer/actress and 12-year-old sidekick. After crash-landing in India, the primary mission of this adventure turns into a two-fold quest to rescue the kidnapped children of a Punjabi village while also retrieving a stolen sacred stone.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)

For this third adventure, set in 1938, we find Indiana Jones searching for the famed Holy Grail. He’s also on a quest to find his estranged father, who has recently gone missing while on his own pursuit of the Grail. Again, it becomes a race against the Nazis, who are also after the Grail and the legendary powers of immortality it is rumored to possess.

The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles (1992 to 1996)

The popularity of the Indiana Jones films even led to the creation of a spinoff series chronicling the life and adventures of the title hero in his earlier days. Rightfully named The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles, the series primarily follows the adventures of Indiana Jones as a boy between the ages of 8 and 10 and as a teenager/young man. His adventures often put him in the company of some famous people from the early 20th century, with a (now) 93-year-old Jones narrating each episode. Harrison Ford even appeared in an episode featuring Indy in his mid-years.

While as a series, The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles only ran from 1992 to 1993, four follow-up made-for-television movies were produced between 1994 and 1996. In 1999 the entire series was re-edited into 22 television films, titled The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones. Fans can now enjoy all these installments of Indiana Jones streaming on Disney+ under the rightfully named Indiana Jones Collection.

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)

Just when everyone thought Indiana Jones had hung up his fedora for good, a fourth film arrives on the scene, set in 1957. This time around, though, things literally take an out-of-this-world turn, with the powerful artifact in question being an alien crystal skull. With the Soviets after the skull for its telepathic powers, the quest leads Indy on a continental grand tour through the Americas, including Peru and the Amazon rainforest in Brazil.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023)

At last, we arrive at the most recent film in the series—the one we can only assume is the conclusion to the now-geriatric action hero’s adventures. Set in 1969, the story here centers around the mysterious Archimedes’ Dial—a relic Indiana Jones and his now-deceased friend Basil retrieved from the Nazis back in 1944. Now Basil’s daughter Helena Shaw, who also happens to be Indy’s goddaughter, arrives on the scene asking for the dial. But a former Nazi-turned-NASA scientist is also after it and its time-travel properties in hopes of changing the outcome of World War II.

This is the only film in the Indiana Jones movie franchise directed by James Mangold instead of Steven Spielberg. And in truth, not everyone is sold on the idea. Furthermore, some longtime fans debate whether to even see this film, not wanting to be disappointed over any potential Indiana Jones movie woke incorporations or other deviations from what has been integral all along in each preceding film. Remember, this is the first Indiana Jones installment since Disney purchased Lucasfilm, meaning it’s really Disney who owns Indiana Jones now. And reviews are already mixed among those who have seen the film. Still, you won’t know until you see it yourself and then form your own opinions on how it compares to the others.

