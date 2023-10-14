Are fans ready for this change?

Kevin Feige has held the role of President at Marvel Studios for several years. During his tenure, he has been responsible for the oversight of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), which is now owned by The Walt Disney Company. The MCU has significantly influenced the superhero movie genre and the entire film industry, making a lasting impression — even though opinions on it may differ. The extensive storyline, referred to as the Infinity Saga, reached its pinnacle with the eagerly awaited debuts of Avengers: Infinity War in 2018 and Avengers: Endgame in 2019, signifying the conclusion of Phase Three.

With the departure of Robert Downey Jr.’s beloved Tony Stark/Iron Man, who made a heroic sacrifice to vanquish Thanos (portrayed by Josh Brolin), and Chris Evans bidding adieu to his portrayal of Steve Rogers/Captain America, by entrusting the Captain America mantle to a new hero, the MCU has entered a new era. A significant opportunity awaits the Marvel Cinematic Universe — with prominent superhero groups such as the Fantastic Four and X-Men set to take center stage.

The MCU: in Chaos?

Although the WGA strike (Writers Guild of America) writers strike has ceased, with writers in Hollywood achieved a groundbreaking victory in negotiations with major Hollywood studios (including Disney), the major studios are currently contending with the SAG-AFTRA actors’ strike, causing a nearly complete halt in Hollywood’s operations.

Compounding the issue of this halt, Marvel Studios is presently confronted the with the multiple allegations of sexual assault and domestic abuse levied at Jonathan Majors, the actor who plays the Multiverse Saga’s Big Bad, Kang the Conqueror in the MCU. This is a figure upon whom the entire future of Phase Five, including the anticipated Avengers 5 and Avengers 6 AKA Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, and Avengers: Secret Wars, hinges.

On top of that, Disney’s biggest asset has met with new competition following the exit of writer and director James Gunn, who led the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise — and who now holds the position of co-CEO at DC Studios and its affiliated DC Universe alongside Peter Safran.

“Superhero fatigue” has also often been cited by Marvel fans and audiences, where the general public claim to feel tired of the Marvel formula, especially after not-as-well-received projects like Sam Riami’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), Thor: Love & Thunder (2022), and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) have seemingly worn audiences thin.

With a future as unstable as that, it’s definitely intriguing that President Kevin Feige is seemingly planning for even more craziness to come.

Kevin Feige’s Crazy New Avengers: Secret Wars Plan

It’s been long-rumored that Feige is indeed planning crazy things for Avengers: Secret Wars — except this new update is perhaps even more telling with regards to Marvel’s long-term goals.

Previously, it was known that Feige wanted to bring the Sony Spider-Man Universe (SSU) and the 20th Century Studios (previously 20th Century Fox) X-Men Universe — potentially even Sony’s animated Spider-Verse — into the MCU proper. He was set on using Secret Wars to do this, with rumors of every single past character from any Marvel franchise up for grabs. Deadpool 3 starring Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool/Wade Wilson and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine/Logan/James Howlett, is already set to both torch certain aspects of and merge the Fox X-Men Universe into the MCU — but now insiders are reporting an even more chaotic plan come Avengers: Secret Wars.

Currently, the latest reports cite X-Men stars Ian McKellen (Magneto), Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man/Peter Parker and other Multiversal Variants (perhaps Doctor Doom?) taking center stage, with Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy heavily hinted to direct.

A recent behind-the-scenes look at Marvel Studios’ meteoric rise (and current uncertain future) titled “MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios” by Joanna Robinson, Dave Gonzales, and Gavin Edwards, released on October 10, 2023. This book delves into the goings-on within Marvel Studios, and also details its plans for the future.

As known Hollywood insider CanWeGetSomeToast laid it out on X (formerly Twitter), quoting from author Joanna Robinson, herself quoting Marvel President Feige on how Secret Wars will serve as a “soft reboot” to allow Marvel Studios to “prune everything” in the MCU to date, and reshuffle the entire MCU’s future to their own desires:

Kevin Feige has a plan to reboot the MCU with ‘AVENGERS: SECRET WARS’: “We have a quote from Kevin Feige sort of implying… that like Secret Wars will serve as a soft reboot in which they can prune everything. That’s not to use a Loki-ism. Prune everything that’s not working and just keep what is [working], or bring back people you thought were gone forever.” — Joanna Robinson, the writer of ‘MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios’

This means that big name heroes like Iron Man could definitely be set to become entirely rebooted — or brought back from the dead. A remake without Robert Downey Jr. and a totally new set of Avengers (with younger actors) could definitely be the ticket to the MCU’s longevity in Feige’s eyes.

Whether that will pay off is a whole other matter.

