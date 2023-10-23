After being arrested on assault and harassment charges back in March following an alleged dispute with his then-girlfriend, Kang the Conqueror actor Jonathan Majors’ future with Marvel Studios has been riddled with uncertainty. And now, the director of the latest Disney+ Loki episode is speaking out against the accusations against Majors, seemingly defending him by citing his positive relationships with co-stars Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson.
‘Loki’ Director Finally Breaks Silence on Jonathan Majors Situation
