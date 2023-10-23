Heartbreaking ‘Loki’ Theory Changes MCU Multiverse Forever

Ever since Marvel Studios’ Loki series first debuted on Disney+ in 2021, the unlikely partnership between by-the-books TVA Agent Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) and the titular God of Mischief (Tom Hiddleston) has become an unquestionable highlight of the series for many. But according to a wild new fan theory, their friendship could end in heartbreak — changing how MCU fans view the franchise forever.

What Is ‘Loki’ About?

Cast, crew, and story details

Loki is Marvel Studios spinoff centered around the conniving, fan-favorite anti-hero, Loki Laufeyson. Over the past decade, fans have seen Hiddleston’s Asgardian trickster go from a formidable enemy to a reluctant ally of his brother, Thor (Chris Hemswoth), and even saw him sacrifice himself for the citizens of New Asgard in Avengers: Infinity War (2017) at the hands of Thanos (Josh Brolin).

The Disney+ show follows a “variant” of Loki who was plucked from the sacred timeline after using the Tesseract to escape his capture in Avengers (2012). This time-traveling version of the God of Mischief quickly becomes entangled in a larger conspiracy theory surrounding the TVA and its ever-elusive creator, He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors), leading him to look inward in order to help save the Multiverse from impending doom.

Hiddleston reprises his role as Loki for the series alongside an all-star cast including Owen Wilson, who plays TVA Agent Mobius M. Mobius, Wunmi Mosaku, who plays Hunter B-15, Eugene Cordero, who plays Casey, and Sophia Di Martino, who plays Loki’s female alter-ego, Sylvie, along with Tara Stong as the voice of Miss Minutes. Controversial Kang the Conqueror actor Jonathan Majors also stars, as well as Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s Judge Ravonna Renslayer.

Season 2 synopsis

So far, we’re only three episodes into Loki‘s sophomore season, but the stakes have never been higher. Picking up immediately after the bombshell Season 1 finale, Loki sets out on his mission of alerting the TVA about its true creator, the mysterious He Who Remains. Of course, Sylvie murdered the mad scientist at his Citadel at the End of Time, leaving the Sacred Timeline in shambles.

Loki and Mobius, along with some help from the TVA’s quirky repairs and maintenance guru, O.B. (played by MCU newcomer Ke Huy Quang), are left to pick up the pieces, with a Temporal Loom needed to restore the Sacred Timeline to its former stability. However, they need He Who Remains’ temporal signature to make it work, leading the duo on a wild goose chase through time to track him down.

Meanwhile, Sylvie is creating a new life for herself on a branched timeline, working behind the counter at an ’80s McDonalds in the small town of Broxton, Oklahoma. After her and Loki’s not-so-amicable separation in Season 1, things are still tense between the pair, especially after Sylvie keeps trying to sabotage the TVA’s plans to save the Multiverse after General Dox (Kate Dickie) prunes millions of branched timelines.

Mobius and Loki’s Relationship

Mobius watches out for Loki

From the get-go, Mobius has always had Loki’s back, though it’s not exactly clear why the well-mannered analyst had such a soft spot for the Asgardian trickster. Mobius, prior to meeting our version of Loki in Season 1 of the Disney+ show, had rigorously studied Loki variants from across the timeline, studying his life from birth, until his brutal MCU “death.”

Even when Loki betrayed Mobius by following Sylvie through a Time Door in the Season 1 episode, “Lamentis,” the TVA agent eventually forgave Loki, even helping him to track down the so-called Time Gods and eventually, He Who Remains, following him to the end of time.

Season 2 is no exception, with the duo’s typical banter and tête-à-têtes being a fan-favorite element of the show. Loki and Mobius work together to stop the former from time-slipping, and even trust each other with their lives as they attempt to repair the Sacred Timeline. Now, by hunting down Victor Timely, they might be able to stop the TVA from folding in on itself, but only if they stick together.

Season 2 sets up Mobius’ life pre-TVA

The second episode of Loki Season 2, titled “Breaking Brad” — a clever callback to the hit Netflix show, Breaking Bad — featured an especially interesting interaction between Hunter X-5/Brad Wolfe (Rafel Casel) and Mobius, in which the rogue TVA Hunter asks Mobius if he’s curious about the life he’d been taken from on the Sacred Timeline.

Mobius gets uncharacteristically frustrated by the interaction, instead of the typically hot-headed Loki. To calm him down, Loki takes his friend to the cafeteria, where they share slices of pie and reflect about the incident, to which Mobius admits that he truly isn’t interested in learning who he was outside of the TVA. But even though this sweet interaction could simply highlight the bond between these two, there might be more that meets the eye.

Mobius and Loki Are the Same Person Theory, Explained

A new Loki theory is currently taking Reddit by storm, and if there’s any validity to it, it could change how audiences view the God of Mischief — and the MCU as a whole — forever.

The speculation kicked off on Reddit last week thanks to eagle-eyed viewer @ajiniggles, who presented their case for why they believe Mobius and Loki are the same person due to time travel, mind wiping and Loki’s shape-shifting abilities.

According to their predictions, Loki will take on Mobius’s appearance “in order to infiltrate the TVA in the past,” but “happens to be there at the time when all of the TVA employee’s minds are wiped.” With no memory of his past identity and no way to use his powers inside the TVA, he will accept “his new role as Mobius, TVA Analyst.”

The user continued, adding, “Centuries pass, and ‘Mobius’ eventually begins working a case chasing a Loki Variant who is killing hunters, and recruits ‘our’ Loki Variant to help him track down the dangerous Variant (Sylvie), unaware that he is working with the younger version of himself,” putting Mobius and Loki in a kind of tragic time loop that is doomed to repeat itself for eternity.

Check out the full post on Reddit below:

This fan theorist certainly had plenty of evidence to back up their claims, notably, the fact that there seems to be many clues alluding to the idea of Loki and Mobius being the same person throughout Loki Season 1 and 2.

For one, Mobius is frequently told to “wake up” by Hunter X-5 in Episode 2, in addition to not-so-subtle foreshadowing with lines such as “Seems you and I are in a loop of our own” and “You get tired of playing the same part.”

While it’s certainly a stretch, it seems inevitable that the grand reveal of Mobius’ life pre-TVA won’t exactly go as planned, considering the extent to which he’s avoiding learning the truth of his Sacred Timeline alter-ego. While Mobius could simply prefer the organized chaos of his life as a TVA analyst, it certainly seems like he’s intentionally putting off learning about his history.

Mobius’ name could also be a hint that he is, indeed, doomed to repeat the past forever. A Möbius strip, by definition, is a “one-sided surface that is constructed from a rectangle by holding one end fixed, rotating the opposite end through 180 degrees, and joining it to the first end.”

Symbolically, however, the Möbius strip acts as an apt allegory for losing control, as there’s no true beginning, and no end. When you try to go forward, you ring sideways, and when you try to circle in, you find yourself outside — similar to Loki’s MCU redemption arc.

Loki and Mobius have an undeniable chemistry that lays the basis for all of the series’ interpersonal relationship, and it wouldn’t be surprising to learn that these two actually share a much more personal bond beyond the surface. But there’s also no denying that this theory is far-fetched, and would chance how audiences interact with these characters on a rewatch, knowing that Loki and Mobius aren’t truly as they seem.

True or not, new episodes of Loki premiere on Disney+ on Thursdays at 6 p.m. PT.

Do you buy into the theory that Loki and Mobius are the same person? Or is it too far-fetched, even for the Multiverse’s standards? Share your thoughts in the comments below.