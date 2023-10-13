‘Beyond the Spider-Verse’ Going Disney Route, Creators Confirm

Sony’s Spider-Verse series of animated films is critically acclaimed and adored by fans for its ground-breaking animation and fresh take on the story of Spider-Man. The last film in the series, Across the Spider-Verse (2022), left fans with a jaw-dropping revelation: Miles Morales’ journey took an unexpected turn when he discovered that in an alternate universe, he wasn’t Spider-Man but rather, the Prowler.

Across the Spider-Verse was the record-breaking sequel to 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which was a massive hit for fans of the webbed slinger. Not only was it a fresh take on a Spider-Man story, introducing Miles Morales to the fray of Peter Parker-centric adaptations, but it was also a marvel of animation.

The films blended elements of 2D and 3D art styles, creating new forms of animation that revolutionized the industry. Initially, the third installment of the franchise, Beyond the Spider-Verse, was expected to be released sometime next year. However, after revelations that work hadn’t even yet begun on the film, it’s been indefinitely delayed to allow the creators time to develop a worthy conclusion to the trilogy.

Now, key executives and producers of the Spider-Verse franchise, Chris Miller and Phil Lord, along with director Joaquim Dos Santos, have teased an intriguing plot development that draws inspiration from the classic Disney film, The Parent Trap. As reported by The Direct, they discussed the evolution of the Spider-Verse storyline during its production and possible story influences for the third and final installment.

Initially, the production team hadn’t planned much of the third film during the making of Across the Spider-Verse. However, Dos Santos mentioned that early on they considered a Prince and the Pauper take when it came to “emotional touchstones” for the plot. Miller then revealed that, originally, the concept of the “alternate Miles” from the end of Across the Spider-Verse played a significant role in the film’s overall plot but was pushed towards the very end during development.

Perhaps the most interesting reveal was when Dos Santos disclosed that Parent Trap elements were originally part of the sequel’s foundation, which were then bumped to the third movie. As Miller explained, these elements evolved into the second half of the movie, which subsequently became the core of the third installment.

Disney’s The Parent Trap was first released in 1961, starring Hayley Mills in a dual-performance as Sharon McKendrick and Susan Evers, two girls who meet at a summer camp and realize they’re long lost twins. They devise a plan to switch places in order to meet the parent they never knew, with Maureen O’Hara and Brian Keith starring as their parents, and to experience the way the other sister lives. During their time spent as each other, they also decide to work together to reunite their parents.

In 1998, the film was remade by Disney, this time featuring Lindsay Lohan in her film debut as the twins (renamed Hallie Parker and Annie James) with Dennis Quaid and Natasha Richardson taking on the role of the parents.

Audiences were left with a foreboding cliffhanger at the end of Across the Spider-Verse, with Miles being captured by his alternate universe self, working as the Prowler rather than Spider-Man. It’s unclear how exactly the two will manage a Parent Trap style switch–if they’ll agree to work together to fix things or if one of them is coerced into the plan. As of yet, we don’t know much about Prowler Miles, so it’s possible he could either actually be a villain or if he’s just Miles with a different personality in a different timeline.

The Parent Trap twist could lead to some thrilling narrative possibilities. Similar to the Disney film, where the twins are indistinguishable from one another, this could give the creators a lot of room to play with the Miles Morales variants. It’s also been confirmed that other versions of Spider-Gwen exist in that universe as well, meaning that she could also be a major factor.

While Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is still without an official release date, every tid-bit and piece of news from its creators are sure to keep fans buzzing with anticipation. As the Spider-Verse continues to expand, the teased connection to The Parent Trap adds a layer of intrigue to an already captivating cinematic universe.

What do you think Beyond the Spider-Verse will explore if they go with a Parent Trap style adventure? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!