A whole new side of Spidey will come to light.

The worldwide-known tale of Peter Parker, a young New Yorker who is bitten by a radioactive spider and experiences a profound change, becoming the legendary superhero Spider-Man, fundamentally imparts the timeless message that “with great power comes great responsibility.”

This iconic narrative from the Marvel Comics brings to life a cast of well-loved characters, including Uncle Ben, Aunt May, Mary Jane Watson, Harry Osborne, the Green Goblin, and Doc Ock/Doctor Octopus. The story of Spider-Man has been reimagined across a multitude of media, spanning from animated adaptations to live-action films and beyond, solidifying its status as a legend in the realm of superhero stories.

Over the years, various actors from different corners of the Multiverse have taken on the iconic Spider-Man character in movie adaptations inspired by the Marvel Comics co-created by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee. Tobey Maguire brought Spider-Man to life in Sam Raimi’s film trilogy of the same name in 2002, while Andrew Garfield assumed the role in The Amazing Spider-Man in 2012.

Tom Holland, who first graced the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) with his presence in the 2016 film Captain America: Civil War, stepped into the leading role of Spider-Man with Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017. He continued to portray the character in Spider-Man: Far From Home in 2019, and the 2021 film Spider-Man: No Way Home, where he shared the screen with Maguire and Garfield.

Sony Pictures Entertainment’s Spider-Verse is one of the franchise’s most successful Spider-Man stories — which is now also canon to the MCU with references to Holland’s Spider-Man in most recent Miles Morales-centered (Shameik Moore) Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023) film from Phil Lord and Christopher Miller.

All of these endeavors were overseen by Marvel President Kevin Feige under the Marvel Studios’ Multiversal umbrella, and the Marvel brand and franchise as a whole.

Now, it seems like Marvel are heading in a markedly different direction, and settling in to tell a rather different take on the webslinger.

A New Direction For Spider-Man

Earlier, Marvel officially announced that a whole new Spider-Man would be coming to the Marvel universe — in the form of a rather intriguing twist on the classic Peter Parker story.

Instead of a young Parker acquiring his Spider-powers via spider bite, it seems like Marvel is trying something new with having the Marvel Ultimate Spider-Man be a significantly older Parker — and a version of Peter Parker who has already settled into his marriage to MJ (Mary Jane Watson). This new iteration of Spider-Man under the “Meet the Parkers” title will follow Mr. and Mrs. Parker with an already established family and two. According to Marvel’s official website, writer Jonathan Hickman had this to say about the new “marital life” approach:

When we decided that we were going to do a book about an older Peter Parker becoming Spider-Man, we really wanted to lean into him starting his super hero life from a very different place than what’s traditionally expected. Peter and MJ being married is one of many decisions we made that underline this being quite a ‘different’ kind of Spider-Man story.

With writing by Hickman and art by Marco Checchetto, the new Ultimate Peter Parker will be “older, wiser web-slinger who balances his super hero duties with his responsibilities as a husband and a father”.

The official Marvel Spider-Man X (formerly Twitter) account shared new covers by Elizabeth Torque and Ryan Stegman, as well as when Marvel fans can pick up the new “Meet the Parkers” (January 2024):

Mr. and Mrs. Parker are stronger than ever in ‘Ultimate Spider-Man #1’, on sale in January. Meet the Parkers now on Elizabeth Torque (@TorqueTweet) and @RyanStegman’s new covers and read more here: https://bit.ly/45Pi5WD

Mr. and Mrs. Parker are stronger than ever in 'Ultimate Spider-Man #1', on sale in January. Meet the Parkers now on Elizabeth Torque (@TorqueTweet) and @RyanStegman's new covers and read more here: https://t.co/xwN9OOWSdY pic.twitter.com/d8YyIiJ3wb — Spider-Man (@SpiderMan) October 26, 2023

