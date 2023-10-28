Did you see this coming?

More than a decade has passed since The Walt Disney Company’s acquisition of Marvel Studios run by Kevin Feige, which followed the success of Marvel Entertainment’s Iron Man (2008), a film that marked Robert Downey Jr.’s comeback. Over this period, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has seen substantial growth, notably with the release of The Avengers (2012), a movie that reshaped the superhero genre The first three phases of the MCU, collectively referred to as the Infinity Saga, ultimately reached their climax in Phase Three with the immense popularity of Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

After Robert Downey Jr.’s selfless portrayal of Iron Man/Tony Stark and Chris Evans passing the Captain America mantle to Anthony Mackie’s Falcon/Sam Wilson, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is now gearing up to face even greater challenges. The Avengers stand at the threshold of confronting monumental trials as the franchise embarks on the Multiverse Saga, spanning Phase Four, Phase Five, and Phase Six. This expansive storyline will come to a head with the upcoming releases of Avengers 5, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers 6, Avengers: Secret Wars.

The MCU’ New Reboot: Blade

Mahershala Ali takes on the role of Blade, a vampire hunter who is half-human and half-vampire from the Marvel Comics, as he makes his anticipated debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This movie serves as a reimagining of the Blade film series that was previously led by Wesley Snipes. Positioned as a notable addition to Phase Five of the MCU, the film is set to provide a fresh perspective on the iconic character, delivering intense vampire battles and captivating storytelling.

In the late 1990s and early 2000s, Wesley Snipes originally portrayed the iconic Marvel character Blade in a trilogy of high-octane films. Snipes’ depiction of the half-vampire, half-human vampire hunter garnered critical acclaim, firmly establishing Blade as a beloved figure in both the superhero and action movie genres.

Within the Blade film series, key characters include Blade (Wesley Snipes), a half-vampire vampire hunter; Whistler (Kris Kristofferson), his mentor and weaponsmith; Deacon Frost (Stephen Dorff), the primary antagonist; Karen Jenson (N’Bushe Wright), a hematologist in search of a cure; Hannibal King (Ryan Reynolds), a former vampire hunter; and Abigail Whistler (Jessica Biel), Whistler’s daughter and a skilled vampire hunter introduced in Blade: Trinity.

Yann Demange is set to direct the upcoming Blade reboot film, which is slated for release on February 14, 2025. This superhero movie will be significantly retooled, but still centered around the Marvel character Blade and featuring a vampire theme, will also include Mia Goth, Aaron Pierre, and Delroy Lindo in roles that have yet to be revealed.

A New Villain for Blade

Seemingly, the previously suspected major Blade villain for the new film is not going to see the light of day (in the way Marvel fans expected).

According to known Hollywood and Marvel insider MyTimeToShineHello during their recent Ask Me Anything (AMA) session, the new Blade movie will not only be interestingly set in 1920s — but it seems that Marvel are switching out the anticipated villain Dracula for someone else.

This someone else is of the markedly female persuasion, being the Mother of All Demons, Lilith, a villain from the Marvel Comics often pitched against the more “supernatural” Blade and Ghost Rider:

@MCUNetworkMY: Drop me info about Blade 🫡 @MyTimeToShineH: Set in 1920. Main villain is Lilith

Incredulous, user @MCUNetworkMY expressed their shock at Marvel Studios seemingly scrapping the popular vampire lord, Dracula, from being the villain of the new film — until the inside source dropped an even bigger bombshell:

@MCUNetworkMY: Oh no. They scrapped and remove Dracula as villian? @MyTimeToShineH: He was never the villain

With this revelation that Dracula is indeed not going to be an adversary to vampire hunter extraordinaire Blade — who knows what lies in store for the new Marvel universe Blade reboot, and the inevitable Midnight Sons team-up?

Do you think Dracula not being a villain is a good idea? What do you think about Lilith as the Big Bad instead? Share your thoughts in the comments below!