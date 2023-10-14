Disney has left a lasting imprint on the entertainment realm, whether through the creation of expansive superhero universes within Marvel Studios’ Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) or by enthralling viewers with grand science fiction journeys courtesy of Lucasfilm’s Star Wars franchise. Additionally, Disney’s impact is prominently felt in inventive initiatives like James Cameron’s Avatar film series, the groundbreaking arena of 3D animation, as well as through the contributions of Pixar Animation Studios and beloved series such as Toy Story, Cars, and The Incredibles.

From movies such as The Lion King (1994), Beauty and the Beast (1992), and Frozen (2013), to surprising successes like Pirates of the Caribbean, Disney’s portfolio is packed with stories that have brought joy to numerous generations.

Nevertheless, this storytelling approach might undergo a significant transformation in light of recent developments.

Is Marvel Studios Starting to Fail?

While the WGA strike (Writers Guild of America) has come to an end, Hollywood writers secured a significant victory in negotiations with major studios, including Disney. However, major studios are currently facing a major setback due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA actors’ strike, which has brought a near-complete halt to operations in Hollywood.

Adding to the complexity of this situation, Marvel Studios is currently grappling with a series of serious allegations involving Jonathan Majors, the actor portraying Kang the Conqueror in the Multiverse Saga of the MCU. These allegations are a significant concern because Kang’s character plays a pivotal role in the future of Phase Five, which includes highly anticipated films like Avengers 5 and Avengers 6 (known as Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, respectively). The outcome of these allegations could have a substantial impact on the trajectory of the MCU.

Furthermore, Disney’s most valuable asset has encountered fresh competition with the departure of writer and director James Gunn, who previously helmed the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. James Gunn has since taken on the role of co-CEO at DC Studios and its affiliated DC Universe, working alongside Peter Safran.

In addition to this, the concept of “superhero fatigue” has been frequently raised by Marvel fans and the general audience. Many individuals claim to be experiencing a sense of exhaustion from the recurring Marvel formula, particularly after less well-received projects like Sam Raimi’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), Thor: Love & Thunder (2022), and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023), which appear to have tested the patience of viewers.

With all these issues and more plaguing the Marvel Comics-inspired superhero studio, recent reports of where the MCU was headed definitely seem a little confusing.

Marvel Studios: Insulting Fans?

There is a not-insignificant group of Marvel fans who are ready and willing to oust President Kevin Feige after this seemingly ridiculous decision — and it has to do with the now-scrapped and set to be completely retooled new Disney+ (Disney Plus) original Daredevil: Born Again.

Following this bombshell revelation that Marvel Studios was indeed firing the Daredevil (2015) reboot’s show’s entire creative team, directors and writers included, insider sources began leaking the true plot of the show — which is currently blowing up online.

Known Hollywood insiders are now sharing and weighing in on this news. Two insider sources, CanWeGetSomeToast and MyTimeToShineHello have begun sharing and commenting on these new leaks about Daredevil: Born Again — stirring all sorts of debate up regarding the drastic changes to the tone and cast line-up.

CanWeGetSomeToast initially shared that the “creative reboot” Daredevil: Born Again starring Cox and Wilson Fisk actor Vincent D’Onofrio, was never meant to include one of the original Daredevil show’s main characters (and Matt Murdock’s major love interest, best friend, colleague and confidante), Karen Page. At the end of Season Three, the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen had started a new law firm with two best friends Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) and Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) — both mainstays of Marvel Comics Daredevil canon, as well as the driving force behind a lot of Daredevil’s actions, in his quest to keep them and the city safe. Think “Aunt May to Peter Parker”.

CanWeGetSomeToast commented on Daredevil Updates’ post about the leaked Daredevil: Born Again plot, confirming many fans’ fears:

CanWeGetSomeToast: Even before Marvel decided to “creatively reboot” #DaredevilBornAgain, Karen Page was NEVER considered to be apart of the show. Her character wasn’t even referenced or alluded to, like Foggy Nelson was in the first episode. There’s a reason why I NEVER mentioned Karen Page. Daredevil Updates: ‘DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN’ would have shown Matt Murdock stop being Daredevil for a year after he fails to save Foggy Nelson and Karen Page Kingpin would be the Mayor, winning on a campaign of backing law enforcement while discouraging street level heroes like Punisher, Daredevil and Spider-Man. (via: @CanWeGetToast)

Even before Marvel decided to “creatively reboot” #DaredevilBornAgain, Karen Page was NEVER considered to be apart of the show. Her character wasn’t even referenced or alluded to, like Foggy Nelson was in the first episode. There’s a reason why I NEVER mentioned Karen Page. https://t.co/7Ur1fNeonf pic.twitter.com/bp3CDKUqAE — CanWeGetSomeToast (@CanWeGetToast) October 12, 2023

Naturally, many fans were shocked and disappointed at first — with many hoping that the SAG-AFTRA strikes’ end might see the beloved Daredevil main cast from the Netflix show return.

Why Is This So Insulting to Fans?

Well, because it was the fans who saved the original Netflix Marvel show, to begin with. The fact that Daredevil: Born Again even exists is a testament to the dogged determination of the Daredevil fans and their unwavering dedication to the #SaveDaredevil cause — a hashtag and social movement that diehard fans of the three season-long, mature and genre-bending franchise.

It was due to this hard work that made Marvel even consider the “team leaders” of the new “street-level Avengers” team to be Tom Holland’s Peter Parker/Spider-Man and Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock/Daredevil — rescued from MCU obscurity by the clearly massive (and vocal) fanbase. Naturally, Marvel Studios needs to reintroduce the character of the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen to current MCU audiences, as the character has been absent from the franchise since the Netflix Marvel Daredevil series was left hanging in 2018.

Other insider MyTimeToShineHello then dropped an even bigger bombshell: that this move was in fact a decision made by Kevin Feige himself.

This sort of disregard for the original Marvel Comics character, as well as the investment of many dedicated Marvel and Daredevil fans, is resulting in the call for Feige’s removal:

See? This is why Feige needs to go. This was HIS decision

See? This is why Feige needs to go. This was HIS decision https://t.co/RDcSyTkszO — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) October 12, 2023

Fans were even more upset — seeing as Feige himself seemingly did not care about the established fans of the franchise, nor of the continuity of the story from the original Daredevil series now currently streaming on Disney+.

Some fans have begun pointing the finger at former Disney CEO Bob Chapek as the culprit of the MCU’s current dire state (and seeming disregard for what fans want), however some fans are not having this Feige-defending rhetoric:

CanWeGetSomeToast: It’s not news that Kevin Feige is a huge comedy fan. That’s why he brought on the likes of Peyton Reed, James Gunn, and The Russo Brothers to direct so much of the Infinity Saga. But what made them all work so well was how “hands on” Kevin Feige was with their projects. It’s clear that he’s been spread too thin since Endgame. With the recent changes made at Disney and Marvel, Feige should be more involved moving forward. It’ll just take time to see those results. @ZoethaGOAT: “But what made them all work so well was how “hands on” Kevin Feige was with their projects.”

enough fucking “the producers are holding this thing together” talk please

Everybody seems to forget that chapek came in and took power from fiege and gave it to his banker friends — zoe p (@ZoethaGOAT) October 14, 2023

For now, fans can only hope that Marvel Studios holds true to the interpretation of Daredevil that fans know and love. As @ThoBelmont pointed out:

Cancelling this might just be Disney’s smartest move of late.

Cancelling this might just be Disney's smartest move of late. — The Real Belmont (@ThoBelmont) October 12, 2023

Daredevil is merely one example of many in today’s MCU, where it feels like higher-ups aren’t responding to what fans want to see. Whether any significant changes are made to shows like Born Again is a whole other matter, entirely. Moves like this definitely could hurt Disney in the long run.

It definitely seems like Feige might be a little out of touch, though. Perhaps some “stepping up” is in order.

Do you think the original plan for Daredevil: Born Again was a good idea? What do you hope for Disney and Marvel Studios to do now? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Daredevil was a part of this The Defenders (2017) squad, which includes characters such as Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Coulter), and Danny Rand/Iron Fist (Finn Jones), who previously had their respective solo shows on the Netflix platform.

Citing new direction from director Michael Cuesta instead of longtime original showrunner Steven DeKnight (who is not happy about Disney’s Daredevil: Born Again decisions), the upcoming Disney+ Original will star Charlie Cox as Daredevil, Vincent D’Onofrio as Kingpin, Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle, Margarita Levieva as Heather Glenn, Michael Gandolfini as Daniel Blade, Sandrine Holt as Vanessa Fisk, Nikki M James as Kirsten McDuffie, Genneya Walton as BB Urich, Clark Johnson as Cherry, Arty Froushan as Buck Cashman, Zabryna Guevara as Sheila Rivera.