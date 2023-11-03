Marvel Ditches Previous Plan, No Longer Requires Disney+

After years of creating MCU content, Marvel is drastically changing their plans in a way that doesn’t require fans to have a Disney+ subscription for their next series and possibly for the rest of the MCU.

Marvel Studios has been in rough shape for the past year. After having several box office failures, the Multiverse Saga isn’t living up to the hype. Phase Five has had a few successes, but fans are quite disappointed with Marvel’s direction. What doesn’t help fans is that Marvel isn’t trying to help find a way out of their mess but is considering bringing back Iron Man and Black Widow, according to other reports, which would only anger fans.

On top of this, Disney+ hasn’t been doing well for the Walt Disney Company, which is why Disney is making sure Star Wars and Marvel content is reduced to help cut costs, which might sound like a great idea to help with budgeting, but actually could really hurt Disney+ viewership because Marvel and Star Wars have been the flagship series for the streaming platform so far.

Now, Marvel has announced a new series, Echo, which, for the first time, won’t require Disney+ because fans can watch on Hulu as well. It’s also Marvel’s first TV-MA series with bloody fights already on full display in the trailer. If you haven’t seen the trailer for Alaqua Cox’s Echo, watch it here:

The first trailer for Marvel’s ‘ECHO’ has been released. Releasing January 10 on Disney+ and Hulu. pic.twitter.com/uf8j57E84P — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 3, 2023

Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk/Kingpin will be starring in the series, with a big theme being that “no bad deeds go unpunished,” with Fisk making it seem like his niece has a lot more in common with him than she might want to admit. What’s fascinating is that while the MCU series is available on two platforms, Echo won’t require fans to wait weeks to watch the series. Everything will be available right away, allowing fans to see the entire series right away without weeks of anticipation.

This might be a good thing to try for the streaming platform, but the series was reportedly plagued with issues behind the scenes with post-production, and hopefully, those reports don’t come true. It’s hard to know what story is being told, even if fans know that Daredevil (Charlie Cox) will be involved in the series.

One reason why Disney is having the series appear on Hulu is because the company just made a deal to buy the rest of the shares from Comcast, giving them complete control of the platform. Fans have wondered what Disney plans to do with Hulu, but for the moment, it seems that anything that comes out for Marvel has a decent chance to be available on Hulu, which isn’t what fans expected when Disney+ started.

With the huge changes to Disney+ and worrying about budgeting, it seems like this would only hurt Disney because viewership would be split into several platforms and it would be harder to gauge success when Disney+ would theoretically get fewer views.

Do you think Echo will start a new trend, allowing other MCU series to be available on Hulu? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!