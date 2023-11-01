BREAKING: Disney Is Buying All of Hulu

Working out a deal with Comcast that totals billions of dollars, the Walt Disney Company now officially owns all of the Hulu streaming service.

When people talk about business, the focus usually lies in its entertainment. People love to reflect on their vacations to Disneyland or Walt Disney World Resort or talk about their favorite film or television program from when they grew up.

While the company that Walt built is known for these particularly nostalgic elements, it has also been known for dropping a ton of money in order to make significant business dealings. Today was no different when the Walt Disney Company released a statement that it is buying out Comcast’s share of Hulu, making the House of Mouse the sole owner of the streaming platform.

Disney is Buying Comcast’s Share in Hulu for Almost $9 Billion

The Walt Disney Company released a statement on Wednesday, November 1, that it is officially buying out Comcast’s share of Hulu, meaning that the iconic company will soon completely own the streaming platform.

The company said that it will acquire Comcast’s 33% stake in the streamer, granting them full ownership. “The acquisition of Comcast’s stake in Hulu at fair market value will further Disney’s streaming objectives,” the statement said.

It continued, “…By December 1, Disney expects it will pay NBCU approximately $8.6 billion, representing NBCU’s percentage of the $27.5 billion guaranteed floor value for Hulu that was set when the companies entered into their agreement in 2019 minus the anticipated outstanding capital call contributions payable by NBCU to Disney.”

This is huge news and is likely to have a massive shift in the mass media landscape, similar to when Disney purchased Marvel Studios, Fox, and Star Wars.

What Does This Mean for WDC’s Other Streaming Platforms?

Now that Disney owns all of Hulu, it leaves one question: what about Disney+? Already, ideas have been floated around the internet about what the company should do with Hulu. Many are suggesting that they combine the two streaming platforms together, making for a more fulfilling experience overall.

That being said, they can both still work as separate platforms. Both have their own cultural identity. While Disney+ is known for containing almost the company’s entire catalog, which is more family-friendly. Meanwhile, Hulu has a wider variety of movies and shows, with deals stretching across multiple different studios. It could remain beneficial to keep them as different entities.

Is This a Good Deal for Comcast?

Related: Disney+ Cancels Eight Major Series in Historic Content Purge

Disney and Comcast NBCUniversal have been at war for a long time. Why would NBCU suddenly sell its share of Hulu to its most significant rival? The answer is simple: it doesn’t need it.

NBCU already has its own streaming platform: Peacock. Peacock is currently home to some of the most successful movies and shows of the year, including The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023), Five Nights at Freddy’s (2023), and legacy shows like The Office (2005-2014) and Parks and Recreation (2009-2016). That list doesn’t even include all of the sports offered, and the WWE, a company valued at $8.37 billion. Despite selling its share in Hulu, Comcast NBCUniversal is going to be doing just fine.

