The Office is set to get a modern reboot.

It might not seem all surprising that The Office is being rebooted, mainly because it’s already a reboot. The famous American sitcom is an adaptation of the British sitcom of the same name, which stars Ricky Gervais as the narcissistic office manager David Brent.

The American version of the show, The Office (2005 — 2013), stars Steve Carrell as Brent’s transatlantic equivalent, Michael Scott. It is considered to be one of the 100 greatest television shows ever, and has become a frequent pass time for Netflix-bingers.

There are many versions of The Office from countries such as France, Canada, and Italy. And earlier this year, it was revealed that yet another reboot is in the works, which will be set in Australia with a primarily female cast.

But now, what will surprise you is that yet another reboot is reportedly in development, except this time it will be an adaptation of the American version of The Office.

In an article shared by Puck News (via The Independent), The Office (US) creator and executive producer Greg Daniels is reportedly looking to reboot the series. The news comes as Hollywood’s WGA (Writers Guild of America) and SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) strikes reportedly near their end.

“Greg Daniels is set to do a reboot of The Office, for instance,” they said. Disney’s Dana Walden will finally be able to announce the return of her BFF Ryan Murphy from Netflix. A ton of high-profile movie scripts will come in. The industry will chug back to normal.”

In an interview with Collider in 2022, Greg Daniels suggested that a reboot would not see the return of Dunder Mifflin’s beloved characters, “I can’t tell whether fans would want more of it, and when I say more of it, I don’t think it would be the same characters.”

“I think it would just be sort of like an extension of the universe, you know what I mean,” he went on, “like the way [The] Mandalorian is like an extension of Star Wars. But I don’t know if that would be something people would want or not, it’s hard to tell.”

Nothing else is known about the project at this time. And whether or not it’s a direct reboot or a continuation of the long-running show, which would hopefully include the return of several characters from the American version of The Office, remains to be seen.

The Office (US) stars Steve Carrell (Michael Scott), Rainn Wilson (Dwight Schrute), John Krasinski (Jim Halpert), Jenna Fischer (Pam Beesly), Mindy Kaling (Kelly Kapoor), Ed Helms (Andy Bernard), Ellie Kemper (Erin Hannon), Craig Robinson (Darryl Philbin), Oscar Nunez (Oscar Martinez), Angela Kinsey (Angela Martin), Creed Bratton (Creed Bratton), Leslie David Baker (Stanley Hudson), Jeff Buckley (David Wallace), Melora Hardin (Jan Levinson), Phyllis Smith (Phyllis Lapin-Vance), Brian Baumgartner (Kevin Malone), Ryan Howard (BJ Novak), and Paul Lieberstein (Toby Flenderson).

The show also features guest appearances from James Spader (Robert California), Cathy Bates (Jo Bennett), Catherine Tate (Nellie Bertram), Will Ferrell (Deangelo Vickers), Rashida Jones (Karen Filipelli), and Idris Elba (Charles Miner).

The Australian version of The Office will star Felicity Ward (Hannah Howard), Edith Poor (The Power of the Dog), Steen Raskopoulos (The Duchess), Shari Sebbens (Thor: Love and Thunder), Josh Thomson (Young Rock), Jonny Brugh (What We Do in the Shadows), Pallavi Sharda (The Twelve), Susan Ling Young (Hungry Ghosts), Raj Labade, Lucy Schmit, and Firass Dirani (Underbelly). It will launch on Amazon Prime Video worldwide (excluding the US) in 2024.

How do you feel about The Office being rebooted? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!