Hulu Shows LGBTQ+ Support With Latest Project From Kristen Stewart

As studios have faced backlash for supporting the LGBTQ+ community and creating content focused on queer characters, Hulu seems to be joining the fight with an upcoming release.

Disney has been locked in a battle with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for over a year after then-CEO Bob Chapek refused to support the governor’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill. Since then, the company has been accused of “going woke” in its support for the LGBTQ+ community and DeSantis has continued to crack down on the Florida theme park with an iron fist.

The Walt Disney Company as a whole has dealt with a difficult year amid disappointing franchise releases, Disney+ struggles, and the Hollywood strikes. In the last year since taking control back from Chapek, Bob Iger has gone from fan-favorite hero to Disney villain. This switch was already happening earlier this year when it was announced that Disney and Hulu would be merging and that both platforms would be raising subscription prices.

Whether you agree with the “go woke, go broke” crowd or not, it’s clear that both companies have been struggling. However, Hulu seems to be ignoring the anti-LGBTQ+ cries with its latest release, Living for the Dead.

As we head into October and the spooky season, nothing quite says Halloween like the amount of themed shows and episodes that are released by studios and streaming services each year. Disney, Freeform, AMC, and other broadcast channels are well known for the amount of Halloween content they schedule each year. The switch to Halloween doesn’t just happen on cable TV, though, with streaming platforms also getting in on the fun.

Hulu in particular offers a selection of “Huluween” programming each year, highlighting specific shows and movies to help viewers get into the mood. This year, Living for the Dead will be one of the Huluween releases, and it looks like a frighteningly good time!

The show is described as “Five queer ghost hunters crisscross the country, helping the living by healing the dead; as they explore some of the world’s most infamous haunted locations, they shed light on those not seen and illuminate untold stories.”

Living for the Dead is executive produced by Twilight (2008) star Kristen Stewart, who also stars in the show. Stewart shot to stardom after portraying Bella Swan in the Twilight film adaptations of the popular book series. Although the franchise was both beloved and ridiculed by millions, it can’t be understated that it was essentially the launch point for several careers.

Anna Kendrick, who played Bella’s friend Jessica, is now a household name after starring in the Pitch Perfect movies thanks to her appearance in the vampire series. And of course, we can’t forget heartthrob Robert Pattinson, whose hatred of his role as Edward Cullen is iconic for its sheer emotion.

Pattinson has recently joined a franchise of a completely different caliber, donning the cape and cowl of Batman in the most recent film adaptation from Matt Reeves. Pattinson blew fans away with his portrayal of the Dark Knight and fans were overjoyed at the announcement that Reeves and Pattinson would be allowed to continue filming their version of Batman even as James Gunn worked on rebooting the entirety of the DC Cinematic Universe.

Stewart, for her part, has really grown into her own as well. She’s recently starred in the reboot of the iconic Charlie’s Angels movie and brought fans to their knees with her portrayal of Princess Diana in the biopic, Spencer (2021). Now, she seems to have shifted her focus to producing with Hulu’s new show.

While not quite the same as vampires, Kristen Stewart is clearly heading back to her paranormal roots with the show, which can be described like “Queer Eye meets Ghost Adventures.” We can’t wait to see what this show will bring to viewers and we’re already eagerly awaiting Stewart’s next project.

Living for the Dead will be released on Hulu on October 18, 2023. You can watch the trailer for the new series here:

