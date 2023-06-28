Hulu’s Most Popular Show Is Breaking Every Record It Has

Hulu has always struggled to gain the same kind of praise for breakthrough original content as Netflix landed with shows like Stranger Things and The Witcher, or even the notoriety of HBO’s The Idol (although the streaming platform has managed to avoid beef with Oreo, so far as we know). However, that might be changing, as the Disney-owned streaming platform has finally managed to produce a show that is not only critically acclaimed but breaking every single record Hulu has.

Although series like The Handmaid’s Tale, The Great, and Only Murders in the Building have made a mark in pop culture, it turns out that Hulu’s culinary comedy-drama The Bear season 2 is far and away the biggest thing the platform has produced.

According to Deadline, the season 2 opening episode of The Bear is the most-watched premiere of any FX show on the streaming platform. Not only that, but the Hulu show actually seems to be picking up viewers as the second season goes on; in just the four days since season 2 started, The Bear has shown a 70% increase in total hours streamed over season 1.

‘The Bear’ Will Likely Break Hulu Record Soon

Considering the first season of The Bear was the most-watched comedy series in the history of FX, that means the Hulu show will undoubtedly break its own records shortly with season 2. In 2022, the first season of the show was the second-most-streamed program across any platform during its release, only surpassed by the Jeff Bridges Hulu spy thriller The Old Man, and to be honest, is anyone talking about that show anymore? No disrespect to the star of Disney’s Tron, but it dropped off the cultural radar fast.

‘The Bear’ Is One of the Most Acclaimed Hulu Shows

Currently, both seasons 1 and 2 of The Bear have accomplished the much sought-after perfect Rotten Tomatoes score, being rated 100% by aggregated critical reviews. While the show has not been without some minor controversy (more about that in a moment), the acting performances, writing (predominantly but not solely by creator Christopher Storer and showrunner Joanna Calo), and direction of the show have been universally praised.

The Bear follows wunderkind chef Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) as he leaves the culinary world of New York City to return to his hometown of Chicago to take over his late brother’s failing, grimy sandwich restaurant, The Original Beef of Chicagoland.

There, he attempts to settle the restaurant’s debts, elevate its cuisine, and form a connection with the workers, which include his lowlife cousin (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), an inexperienced but talented young chef (Ayo Edebiri), a grizzled line cook (Liza Colón Zayas), a slowly ambitious baker (Lionel Boyce), and his weird childhood friend/handyman (Matty Matheson). Season 2 continues the chaos, with the crew attempting to re-open the restaurant in a new form.

‘The Bear’s Authenticity Has Been Debated

The Hulu show has been accused of unrealistically portraying both Chicago (particularly its River North location) and the general atmosphere of professional kitchens. The Bear is loosely inspired by the real-life Chicago restaurant Mr. Beef, but commentators have noted that the generally gentrified River North area where it is located does not have much resemblance to its grimy depiction in the show. Similarly, TV personality Rick Bayless has accused the show of glorifying a sordid, abrasive aspect of kitchen life.

However, both criticisms should probably take into account that The Bear is a fictional Hulu show and not a documentary about either Chicago’s River North or modern kitchen life. If it was, it might not be quite so popular.