In 1937, Walt Disney Pictures marked a historic moment with the debut of Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs, their inaugural full-length animated feature film. This pioneering achievement in cinema transformed the industry completely, firmly establishing Disney as a pioneer in narrative storytelling and artistic excellence.

Over the span of a century, Disney’s influence has expanded significantly, reaching its zenith with the introduction of its exclusive streaming platform, Disney+ (Disney Plus). Disney has effectively built an extensive realm of entertainment, encompassing all the franchises they have acquired, ranging from Pixar Animation Studios’ Toy Story series to Lucasfilm’s Star Wars saga(s), and even the highly profitable Avatar franchise by James Cameron. Nearly everyone knows of Disney’s most popular acquisition to date — Marvel Studios and its Marvel Cinematic Universe, proprietors of the Avengers film franchise, helmed by President Kevin Feige.

The Lowdown on Disney+

Disney+ (Disney Plus) is a popular streaming platform launched by Walt Disney Company under now-CEO Bob Iger. It offers a vast library of movies and TV shows from across all the various Disney-owned franchises, including Disney classics, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. Subscribers can access a wide range of content, from beloved animated films like The Lion King and Frozen to the latest Marvel superhero adventures and Star Wars series.

Disney+ also produces exclusive original content, such as popular shows within the abovementioned franchises — like Lucasfilm’s The Mandalorian and Marvel’s WandaVision (2021), making it a go-to destination for fans of these iconic properties. With its extensive content catalog and original programming, Disney+ has quickly become a leading player in the streaming entertainment industry, offering family-friendly entertainment and catering to a broad audience of all ages.

Disney+’s New Direction

Right now, The Walt Disney Company’s two streamers Disney+ and Hulu are set to move in a new direction price-wise starting October 12, 2023.

When Pop Base broke the news that Hulu would see its price increase to $17.99 and Disney+ to $13.99 for their “monthly ad-free plans”, Twitter (X) user Mike Scollins openly criticized the move with a tweet that went viral.

Scollins posits that these streaming services are currently “raising prices right now” in a ploy to get subscribers to switch their “ad-supported tier”. This would allegedly allow Disney to “collect ad revenue like traditional TV” without needing to “pay residuals to writers and actors like traditional TV”:

Streaming services are raising prices right now *hoping* you’ll switch to the ad-supported tier. This lets them collect ad revenue like traditional TV without having to pay residuals to writers and actors like traditional TV. (continued) Realizing you’ve created an untenable business model is a *you* problem baby

Naturally, this raised a furor online, with users like @Derivativethou posting:

ok gotta cancel this shit and read some books

With many others piling on in agreement, with user @Jonyahisrael dissing Disney for not putting out any new content and having the gall to raise prices:

Increasing prices with no new content on their platforms

Many users seemed ready to jump on the subscription cancellation train, with Alison P. adding:

I’m just planning to cancel my subscription. I’ve had it for a year for free through Verizon. That ends next month and I have a calendar item to close it down. I’ll re-up to binge certain shows 1-2 times per year.

Meanwhile, even more seem to have already cancelled their subscriptions, like @FrostiLocket:

And this is why I have canceled.

Others like Josh Caladia openly admit to their hatred of ads, and how this would make:

they underestimate how much i do not want to watch ads

At the end of the day, Disney+ and Hulu are heavily reliant on the goodwill (and continued subscriptions) of their audiences. With these malicious methods that seem to target the producers of Disney’s content specifically, it seems that the company’s precious goodwill is eroding among its userbase.

With the lengthy and concurrent WGA strike (writer’s strike) and SAG-AFTRA strike (actor’s strike), it’s very possible that Disney’s dedicated streaming platforms could get hit significantly in the long run.

