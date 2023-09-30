Next ‘Super Mario Bros.’ Gets First Official Trailer

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023) made a deeply satisfying sound at the box office earlier this year when it grossed $1.36 billion worldwide against its $100 million budget. You know the sound — that “brrrring” Mario makes when he’s collecting gold coins.

But it wasn’t all smooth sailing. Not only did it open to mixed reviews, but many criticized the choice to cast American actor Chris Pratt as the Italian plumber, including other actors who felt that the role should have gone to lifelong Mario voice actor Charles Martinet.

But that didn’t stop the film from getting the ultimate “power-up” and enjoying the biggest worldwide opening weekend for an animated movie, becoming the highest-grossing film based on a video game, and the second-highest-grossing film of 2023.

Oh, and the third-highest-grossing animated film period.

It’s also the highest-grossing film from Illumination, so, needless to say, a sequel is on the way. However, earlier this year, Chris Pratt said that development on the sequel had been put on hold due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

It hasn’t stopped conversations about spinoffs from taking place, though. The film’s cast has discussed everything from Luigi’s Mansion to Donkey Kong Country — which would each be based upon the video games of the same names — as well as a Princess Peach solo movie.

So, where to next for Mario? As you know, the film is based on the incredibly popular video game series, whose popularity hasn’t waned since it first arrived in the form of Mario Bros. (1983) 40 years ago. Since then, there have been numerous titles.

Mario continues to be a pop culture phenomenon, so it’s no surprise that another video game installment will soon hit shelves.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (2023) is an upcoming 2D platform game developed and published by Nintendo for the Nintendo Switch, and the first traditional “side-scrolling” installment in the Mario video game series since New Super Mario Bros. U (2012).

Now, per Nintendo Life, a brand-new overview trailer has been released, which follows the initial announcement trailer earlier this year and the gameplay overview trailer from August.

Check it out below, courtesy of Nintendo UK on YouTube:

As per the official website, here’s the synopsis for the upcoming game:

ONE DAY, IN THE FLOWER KINGDOM… Join Mario and friends on a new 2D side-scrolling adventure full of wonder! Surprises await around every corner in Super Mario Bros. Wonder on Nintendo Switch. Prince Florian has invited Mario and his friends to visit, but a familiar foe drops in uninvited! As his army crashes the party, Bowser steals a Wonder Flower and merges with Prince Florian’s castle, transforming him into a floating fortress! As the power of the Wonder Flower quickly spreads across the kingdom, all kinds of weird and wonderful things start to happen. With the Castle Bowser now on the loose, it’s up to the Mushroom Kingdom crew to save the day! A WORLD OF WONDER AWAITS! Every course contains its very own Wonder Flower – collect one, and anything can happen. From moving pipes to tilting terrain, bouncing Hoppos to stampeding Bulrushes, skydiving to space walks, you never know what’ll happen next. You might even transform into something totally new! Wonder Flowers are often hidden away within courses, so keep your eyes peeled for anything suspicious or out of the ordinary!

Super Mario Bros. Wonder will be released on October 20, 2023, on the Nintendo Switch.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is now available to watch at home.

Check out the official trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie below:

The film stars Chris Pratt (Mario), Anya Taylor-Joy (Princess Peach), Charlie Day (Luigi), Jack Black (Bowser), Keegan-Michael Key (Toad), Fred Armisen (Cranky Kong), Kevin Michael Richardson (Kamek), Sebastian Maniscalo (Foreman Spike), Seth Rogen (Donkey Kong), and Khary Payton (The Penguin King).

