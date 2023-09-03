‘Barbie’ Has Officially Dethroned ‘Super Mario Bros.’

It looks like Mario has had Ken-ough! After just over a month in theaters, Barbie (2023) has finally taken the box office crown from The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023).

Barbie has been dominant at the box office ever since it debuted on July 21. And it’s completely understandable as to why. Not only was the film critically acclaimed, but it also had an awesome cast that included Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Will Ferrell, Issa Rae, Simu Liu, and Michael Cera.

However, many people doubted that the Greta Gerwig film could reach number one, especially when a juggernaut like The Super Mario Bros. Movie lay ahead of them. The tale of Mario (Chris Pratt) and Luigi’s (Charlie Day) first adventure to the Mushroom Kingdom to save Princess Peach (Anya-Taylor Joy) from the villainous Bowser (Jack Black) was a smash hit, raking in $1.35 billion, a tough sum to beat.

But after a long and vicious battle, it looks like the Mattel icon has finally come on top, cementing its place as the highest-grossing film of 2023.

How ‘Barbie’ Became the Highest-Grossing Movie of 2023

In a surprising move, Barbie has officially dethroned Nintendo’s golden boy, earning $1.38 billion at the worldwide box office. And it’s still growing! The tale of Barbieland has connected with audiences everywhere, leaving Shigeru Miyamoto‘s child in the dust.

This has led to many analysts trying to figure out why Barbie toppled Mario when the Italian Plumber was expected to hold onto its spot due to the greater international appeal of the Super Mario Bros. However, when you look at the domestic box office for both movies, it all makes sense. Warner Bros.’s most successful film ever had a secret tool up its sleeve: Barbenheimer.

Since Barbie opened the same weekend as Christopher Nolan‘s Oppenheimer (2023), US audiences clung to how different both films were. Where Barbie was bright pink and seemingly happy, Oppenheimer was black and white and seemed like the most depressing film on the planet. You didn’t have to choose between Barbie and Oppenheimer, you had to see both to be in on the joke.

This accidental marketing has helped both films greatly, causing Oppenheimer to earn $853 million so far and become the third-highest-grossing film of the year. And now, Barbie sits on top of 2023’s cinematic throne. For now…

Do you think Barbie is a better film than The Super Mario Bros. Movie? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!