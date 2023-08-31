Five Nights at Freddy’s Confirmed for Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights

In a surprising announcement, Universal Studios revealed that Freddy Fazbear and the rest of the gang from Five Nights at Freddy’s (2023) are coming to Halloween Horror Nights.

Five Nights at Freddy’s is one of the most popular video game franchises of the past decade. Created by Scott Cawthorn, the first game was released in 2014 and has since spawned 16 sequels and spin-offs. And that’s not even mentioning the countless novels. Players worldwide have fallen in love with Freddy Fazbear, Bonnie, Foxy, Chica, Golden Freddy, and all the rest of the animatronic characters.

Now, a film based on the hit franchise is set to release in late October. It stars Josh Hutcherson as security guard Mike Schmidt, Elizabeth Lail as Vanessa Monroe, Piper Rubio as Abby Schmidt, and Matthew Lillard as Steve Raglan. Despite a recent trailer dropping, fans are still clamoring for more information about the upcoming film. And if they go to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood, they’re going to get it.

New Blumhouse Show Will Feature Five Nights at Freddy’s

Take a behind the screams look at some of your favorite and upcoming Blumhouse films with a killer surprise. pic.twitter.com/rDxfnj0sbO — Horror Nights (@HorrorNights) August 31, 2023

This morning, the official Halloween Horror Nights Twitter account revealed all the scare zones and shows coming to Universal Studios Hollywood this year. And one of the shows will be Blumhouse: Behind the Screams.

The show is based on the movies by horror film studio Blumhouse Productions, such as Paranormal Activity (2007), Black Phone (2021) with Ethan Hawke, Invisible Man (2020) with Elisabeth Moss, Forever Purge (2021), and Insidious: The Red Door (2023). It will allow guests to “step through the silver screen for an up-close look at authentic film props, costume displays, and terrifying character encounters.”

Naturally, this had fans of video games asking one question: Will Five Nights at Freddy’s be there? And Halloween Horror Nights simply said, “It sure does.”

There’s no way to tell what exactly will be included with the show since no specifics were ever mentioned. But since Five Nights at Freddy’s won’t be released until October 27, Blumhouse: Behind the Screams will be an excellent way to see what exactly the movie has to offer.

This is the most exciting announcement to come for Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood. Sure, Universal Orlando Resort also has access to The Last of Us (2013), Chucky (2021-present), and Stranger Things (2016-present), but only Hollywood has access to arguably the most exciting horror property this decade. Make sure to keep your eyes on the screens…

