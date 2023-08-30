New Horror Franchise’s Latest Trailer Debuts Iconic Monsters

As Halloween time approaches, many spooky-loving enthusiasts have been waiting for new horror movies to feed into the fear of the season. One of the biggest production companies to pioneer new terrifying stories has been Blumhouse Productions. They have been responsible for horror hits like The Purge, Get Out, Happy Death Day, Insidious, and Megan. Blumhouse will now bring to life some of the most iconic monsters from a best-selling franchise to terrorize fans this October.

Since its debut in 2014, Five Nights at Freddy’s has amassed a devoted following due to its distinctive monsters, simplistic gameplay, and unpredictable jump-scares. Its gradual notoriety would spawn video game sequels that further explored the lore and added more complex-level designs.

Its continuous unfolding of the intricate backstory has become one of the most alluring aspects of Five Nights at Freddy’s. Its first installment had players work as a new overnight security taking their first shift at a rundown pizzeria arcade. Foreboding recordings from the manager would inform players that:

Many of the previous security guards have disappeared or abandoned their post.

People have claimed that the Chuck E. Cheese-like animatronics inexplicably move throughout the night.

Night employees should not engage with the robotic mascots as their lack of night vision sensors may cause them to react violently.

The main objective would be to monitor the security cameras and ensure that the fuzzy, yet homicidal monsters named Bonnie, Chica, Foxy and Freddy do not enter the security office. This would lead to a prime survival horror experience where players have to have swiveling eyes and fast reflexes to ensure their hero’s survival.

Five Nights at Freddy’s infectiously frightening gameplay would lead to 13 games, 15 novels, and 11 graphic novels. Universal Pictures and Blumhouse would capitalize on this survival horror sensation by acquiring the rights for a movie adaptation in 2017. The first major film trailer debuted in June 2023, but did not depict a clear shot of the infamous monsters.

A new trailer has finally been released as it showcases the sinister creatures stalking their next victim. The adaptation will star Josh Hutcherson (The Hunger Games) who will play the down-and-out security guard thrown into this fight for survival.

Five Nights at Freddy’s is slated to be released in theaters and the Peacock streaming service on October 27, 2023.