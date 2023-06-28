‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ Adaptation a Love Letter to Franchise

Five Nights at Freddy’s has been a film adaptation that fans of the video game have been anxiously awaiting for years.

The game became a cult classic and then a pop culture hit since the first game was released in 2014. The first game was a simple point-and-click horror game, where the player takes on the role of an overnight security guard, who has to last one week working at the Chuck E. Cheese-equivalent, Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. You must survive the night, using a combination of security cameras throughout the building and shutting yourself into the security room. The animatronics come to life more often and more aggressively as the week and the nights go on, and it is a race against the clock and the power system to survive the game.

The Five Nights franchise is now up to nine games, each one more difficult, detailed, and open world than the last. There are also several books and graphic novels that are considered canon within the franchise, giving fans more lore, background, and stories from the universe. Overall, there’s a lot of material to be used not only for a single movie adaptation but also for a series if Blumhouse decides to go that route.

With the amount of popularity and love that the franchise has received over the years, fans have been worried about how the mechanics of the game will translate into a movie, but with the release of the latest trailer, it’s clear that Blumhouse has just as much love for the Five Nights franchise as its fans do. With several nods to various characters, game and book details, and fan theories, the film seems like a love letter to the franchise that has continued to define a generation.

Five Nights at Freddy’s creator Scott Cawthon has also been heavily involved with the tumultuous development of the film, working alongside the director and producer to ensure a faithful adaptation of the beloved game. He’s previously confirmed that the film is an adaptation of the first game, and that if more are to come, the films will be based on the respective sequels.

From a full-scale rebuild of the pizza location, to the wall of monitors, to the terrifying theme song, right-out-of-the-game shots, to actual animatronics, fans can rest assured knowing that the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie will be just as chilling and fun as the video game.

Five Nights at Freddy’s will be released on October 27, 2023.

