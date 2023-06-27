The Internet Reacts to ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ Official Trailer

Universal Pictures and Blumhouse have officially released the new trailer for Five Nights at Freddy’s (2023), which will release in theaters on October 27.

Five Nights at Freddy’s Rise to Popularity

Universal Pictures and Blumhouse have been hard at work bringing to life their film adaption of the hit video game series Five Nights at Freddy’s, which was first introduced to the horror genre in 2014. The video game is based on a survival horror-type genre where the players act as night security guards for a fictional pizza restaurant and must complete their shift from midnight through 6 a.m. The game’s objective is not to get jumpscares from the four animatronic characters that inhabit the facility you guard.

The first video game received high praise from gamers worldwide and even grew a cult following. It became the top-selling game on Desura for the first week of its initial release date. YouTube ended up being the platform where streamers invited their audience to watch in horror with them as they attempted to play the game and accomplish its goals.

Due to the high popularity of the game, the studio released the second video game just months after the first one, in November 2014. The studio also launched the official video game series and media franchise, starting with the release of the second video game in the franchise. Books, media, fangames, and so much more came out of this video game and was obtained by Blumhouse Productions to acquire the rights to create a film, which began filming this year and will star Josh Hutcherson as Mike Schmidt and Matthew Lillard as William Afton.

The Official Trailer Has Been Released for Five Nights at Freddys, and the Internet Loves It

The official trailer for the movie was released today by Blumhouse Productions and is already spreading like wildfire as the internet is raving about the film in more ways than one. The trailers clearly understand what fans can expect from this video-game-adaptive movie. Check out the trailer below, which was retweeted by Discussing Film on Twitter:

The new trailer for the ‘FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY’S’ movie has been released. In theaters on October 27. pic.twitter.com/DPo3qpZKTf — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 27, 2023

With nearly 1 million views on this site’s trailer alone, it can be said that this film is most likely one of the most anticipated horror movies in 2023. The internet has been quick to post their reactions to this trailer as fans are pouring in from all over the world giving their honest opinions on the movie, hoping for it to succeed as the Five Nights at Freddys video games have.

WE WILL BE THERE pic.twitter.com/tBVkqiBGg9 — Brian Long (@BrianLongFilms) June 27, 2023

Fans have been raving about the trailer since it was released just moments ago, posting GIFs and animations on how they feel about it. Most fans reacted positively, indicating that this movie will succeed at the box office in late October.

But of course, with any film trailer come the adverse and concerned reactions from the fanbase, which is quite typical for these types of films and this genre, as most fans are hoping for the production studios to stay true to the game lore and to give fans a good scare along with practical effects.

Guessing the main guy becomes one of the animatronics? Feel like they might’ve shown too much — Edward Montoya (@ObeyEdward) June 27, 2023

Fans are hitting hard and hope the practical effects of the trailer will be prominent throughout the film.

