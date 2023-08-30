Zegler Plans to Outperform Lawrence in ‘Hunger Games’ Prequel

Rachel Zegler was an unrecognized talent until last year when she broke out in Steven Spielberg’s critically acclaimed West Side Story remake. This notoriety elevated her status as she would earn a significant role in Shazam: Fury of the Gods (2023) and the title role in the now controversial reimagining of Disney’s Snow White. The director of the Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes has recently divulged that the outspoken starlet’s new character will seek to outperform Jennifer Lawrence’s Katniss Everdeen.

The latest Hunger Games film will unfortunately not feature Jennifer Lawrence. Though it is set 60 years beforehand, most audiences will surely compare her portrayal as the franchise’s main hero with Zegler’s character. The original director of the Hunger Games trilogy, Francis Lawrence, has returned for the prequel. He has now disclosed how his new hero will differ from his predecessor within the popular franchise.

Lawrence stated that, “Katniss was an introvert and a survivor. She was quiet and stoic, you could almost say asexual.” He continued that Zegler’s role as Lucy Gray Baird would be the complete antithesis. The filmmaker articulated, “Lucy Gray is the opposite. She wears her sexuality on her sleeve. She really is a performer.” He elaborated that Lucy loves crowds and will play to them to manipulate those around her. She will be a naturally vivacious entertainer, a characteristic that did not come naturally to Everdeen.

The film will be based on the 2020 Suzanne Collins novel of the same name. It will focus on the younger years of the soon-to-be Hunger Games villain, President Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth). He will participate in the 10th annual Hunger Games as a student mentor who falls for a folksinger from District 12, Lucy Gray. The movie will unfold the deep lore of this universe by exploring the events that would set up the originals.

Even though the original trilogy grossed $2.9 billion for Lionsgate, there is no guarantee this new installment will carry the same success. Especially since Rachel Zegler has been trending on social media for all the wrong reasons. Fans will certainly have high expectations as they look to critique Zegler’s attempt to outperform the legendary Hunger Games hero of Lawrence’s Katniss.

The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is slated to open in theaters on November 17, 2023.

