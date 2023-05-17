First Teaser Released For Universal’s Next Video Game Movie

The first teaser trailer has officially been released for one of the most highly anticipated video game movies of the year.

With the commercial success of Super Mario Bros. (2023) and the corresponding SUPER NINTENDO WORLD at Universal Studios Japan, fans will be excited to know that there’s another Universal video game film on the horizon, but with a much scarier tone. On May 16, Blumhouse Productions released the first official teaser trailer for the upcoming Five Nights at Freddy’s, based on the video game franchise of the same name, which is set to be released in theaters and on Peacock on October 27.

It’s time to clock-in. Watch the official #FiveNightsAtFreddys teaser now. In Theaters and streaming on Peacock October 27. pic.twitter.com/NAm8XWmysz — Five Nights at Freddy’s (@FNAFMovie) May 17, 2023

The film, based on the smash hit indie horror game franchise created by Scott Cawthon, will follow the titular Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza, a Chuck E. Cheese-style establishment with arcade games, pizza, and an animatronic band. However, a night security guard soon discovers that the restaurant has a sinister past, and the animatronics come to life at night for a taste of revenge. The film stars Josh Hutcherson and Matthew Lillard.

Fans are ecstatic to see a teaser for Five Nights at Freddy’s finally released, considering the film has been stuck in development hell since 2015. Scripts and franchise rights were passed between studios before it was finally settled with Jason Blum and Blumouse Productions. Cawthon is also directly involved in the project, and fans could spot several purposeful references to the game in the teaser. It’s also nice to see content released through official channels after the internet went abuzz over a trailer leak last week.

In the teaser, we got our first look at Josh Hutcherson as Mike Schmidt, the main character and current (or ex) security guard for Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. We see several shots of Hutcherson in the trailer, including a terrifying clip of him and a child being stalked by an animatronic as they hide in a ball pit. Fans also got to see a brief moment of Matthew Lillard, who will play William Afton. In the game, Afton is one of the co-founders of Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza, and the one who seemingly cursed it by murdering those who visit.

Fans also got a highly anticipated look at some of the animatronics, who are the true stars of the show. For the film, they were designed by Jim Henson’s Creature Workshop, and they look extremely true to the game with the added feature of glowing red eyes.

With so many visuals being released for the film, many Universal fans are wondering if this could mean we could see Freddy and all of his frightening friends at this year’s Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Orlando after all. Even though the film doesn’t come out until well into the event’s run, we’ll just have to cross our fingers for an announcement this month!