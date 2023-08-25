‘Insidious: The Red Door’ Is Already Available to Watch at Home!

These days, it doesn’t take long for movies to arrive on digital after their theatrical release, but the latest film in the Insidious series, Insidious: The Red Door (2023), has already landed on VOD (video on demand) just a few weeks after arriving on the big screen!

Insidious: The Red Door is the fifth film in the popular Insidious franchise. This time, Patrick Wilson, who reprises his role as Josh Lambert in the film, having also appeared in Insidious (2010) and Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013), is also in the director’s chair.

Related: Every ‘Halloween’ Movie Ranked Worst to Best

Ty Simpkins, Rose Byrne, Andrew Astor, Leigh Whannell, Angus Sampson, and Lin Shaye also reprise their roles as Dalton Lambert, Renai Lambert, Foster Lambert, Specs, Tucker, and Elise Rainier, respectively.

While the new film grossed $174 million worldwide against a budget of $16 million during its theatrical run, making it the highest-grossing film of the series, Insidious: The Red Door was met with mostly negative to mixed reviews from audiences and critics.

Related: Every ‘Child’s Play’ Movie Ranked From Worst to Best

Now, Insidious: The Red Door is available to stream on Vudu or rent or buy on iTunes after just three weeks in theaters. Fandango broke the news in a tweet (or an “X”?) yesterday:

The door is open… #InsidiousTheRedDoor is now available on Vudu! Check out this EXCLUSIVE extended preview, and pick up the film at the link below.. If you dare… http://fandan.co/WatchInsidiousTheRedDoor

The door is open…#InsidiousTheRedDoor is now available on Vudu! Check out this EXCLUSIVE extended preview, and pick up the film at the link below.. If you dare… https://t.co/f0yaOPu4lf pic.twitter.com/bRIkJXvdDa — Fandango (@Fandango) August 1, 2023

Related: All the ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’ Movies Ranked From Worst to Best

Besides smashing it at the box office, the film did enjoy another major win, by overtaking the mega-sequel Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023), which had the jump on The Red Door by a week, yet failed to perform as well as expected in theaters.

Patrick Wilson, director and star of The Red Door, shared this success on X/Twitter:

This doesn’t happen without a MASSIVE group of like-minded people who all brought their “A game.” Thank you! I’m humbled and appreciative. (and really f’ing happy)

This doesn’t happen without a MASSIVE group of like-minded people who all brought their “A game.” Thank you!

I’m humbled and appreciative. ❤️ (and really f’ing happy) 😂👻👹 https://t.co/Y0ohpsSpjl — patrick wilson (@patrickwilson73) July 9, 2023

Related: All the ‘Insidious’ Movies Ranked From Worst to Best

As per Sony Pictures, here’s the synopsis for Insidious: The Red Door:

In Insidious: The Red Door, the horror franchise’s original cast returns for the final chapter of the Lambert family’s terrifying saga. To put their demons to rest once and for all, Josh (Patrick Wilson) and a college-aged Dalton (Ty Simpkins) must go deeper into The Further than ever before, facing their family’s dark past and a host of new and more horrifying terrors that lurk behind the red door. The original cast from Insidious is back with Patrick Wilson (also making his directorial debut), Ty Simpkins, Rose Byrne, and Andrew Astor. Also starring Sinclair Daniel and Hiam Abbass. Produced by Jason Blum, Oren Peli, James Wan and Leigh Whannell. The screenplay is written by Scott Teems from a story by Leigh Whannell and Scott Teems, based on characters created by Leigh Whannell.



Check out the trailer for the film below:

Related: Every ‘Scream’ Movie Ranked From Worst to Best

It stars Ty Simpkins as Dalton Lambert, Patrick Wilson as Josh Lambert, Rose Byrne as Renai Lambert, Sinclair Daniel as Chris Winslow, Hiam Abbass as Professor Armagan, Andrew Astor as Foster Lambert, Juliana Davies as Kali Lambert, Steve Coulter as Carl, Peter Dager as Nick the Dick, Justin Sturgis as Alec Anderson, Joseph Bishara as the Lipstick-Face Demon, David Call as Smash Face/Ben Burton, Leigh Whannell as Specs, Angus Sampson as Tucker, Lin Shaye as Elise Rainier, and Kasjan Wilson as Young Dalton / Young Josh.

What did you think of Insidious: The Red Door? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!