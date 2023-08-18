Chris Pratt and Tom Holland Will Reportedly Reunite for Long-Awaited Adaptation

Chris Pratt and Tom Holland are both top actors in Hollywood, and their ability to share banter is a huge reason they were chosen to appear together in Pixar’s Onward (2020). The film was a huge hit, leading many fans to hope they would return together, which is now reportedly happening in a long-awaited adaptation.

Pratt and Holland have been busy with their respective franchises for quite some time. Pratt was deep in Jurassic World and Guardians of the Galaxy, which finally wrapped up their stories. That doesn’t mean he wouldn’t return as Star-Lord and Owen Grady, but we imagine there will be some time spent between the following movies in those franchises releasing.

Chris Pratt is also the voice of Mario in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which became a massive blockbuster hit. Illumination will likely get Pratt back for the sequel once the industry strikes conclude.

Tom Holland has also been embroiled with the Spider-Man franchise, and right before the WGA strike had happened, he revealed conversations about Spider-Man 4 were happening. He also starred in The Crowded Room for AppleTv+.

Simply put, both men have been quite busy, but it appears that they might have the kind of free time in their schedule to finally reunite for two characters that fans have asked about for a long time.

Chris Pratt and Tom Holland Targeted For Jake and Daxter

Tom Holland to play Jak, Chris Pratt eyed to voice Daxter in live action Jak and Daxter movie from Sony directed by Ruben Fleischer (Venom, Uncharted) pic.twitter.com/2gYdo5YzZs — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) August 17, 2023

Per industry insider, My Time to Shine Hello, on X—Chris Pratt and Tom Holland are being targeted to appear in the beloved video game Jak and Daxter adaptation.

Jak and Daxter was initially released on the PlayStation 2 gaming console. It featured two characters: Jak (an elf humanoid) and Daxter (an ottsel, which is a combination of an otter and a weasel). The game featured a third-person perspective that included platforming, racing, and puzzle solving and incorporated elements of science fantasy, cyberpunk, and steampunk into a beloved franchise that lasted for many years.

The big reason the franchise was so successful had everything to do with Jak being the main character and Daxter being the erratic, smooth-talking, hilarious sidekick. The franchise also deals with a substance called eco, which has turned Jak into an ottsel, which could be hilarious in movie form.

Interestingly, Jak and Daxter was initially produced by Naughty Dog, though many games were outsourced to studios like Ready at Dawn and High Impact Games. Naughty Dog is also the developer behind The Last of Us, one of the best video games and current adaptations on TV.

Should the studio be involved like they are with The Last of Us, this Jak and Daxter adaptation might be fantastic, especially with landing stars like Chris Pratt and Tom Holland to voice the characters.

We imagine that whatever the studio adapts will keep it more on the CGI animation style, much like The Super Mario. Bros Movie. Pratt and Holland were fantastic as Barley and Ian Lightfoot, and we expect more of the same from the voices of Jak and Daxter. Interestingly, the above rumor does indicate that Pratt would take on the role of the ever-crazy Daxter.

He does have the ability to create some great voices, as he has proven with Mario. We aren’t sure if he can mimic how Daxter sounds in the video games, but we are certainly willing to give it a shot. Both Chris Pratt and Tom Holland have also been successful video game adaptations.

Pratt starred in the already mentioned Super Mario Bros. Movie as Mario, and Holland starred as Nathan Drake in the Uncharted adaptation. They would be perfect for this Jak and Daxter adaptation, and we hope it happens.

What do you think about Chris Pratt and Tom Holland in the Jak and Daxter adaptation?