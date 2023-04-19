Simu Liu Reflects On “The Toughest Stint of My Life”

After another year around the sun, Canadian actor Simu Liu had a public moment of reflection, showing that the Marvel star has been struggling more than people realize.

Credit: Netflix

Simu Liu’s big break came in the TV show Kim’s Convenience (2016-2021), where he played Jung Kim. After appearing in guest spots on shows like Orphan Black (2013-2017) and Awkwafina is Nora from Queens (2020-present), Liu was cast as the titular Shang-Chi in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021), bringing him into the Marvel Cinematic Universe and global superstardom.

Since then, Simu Liu has maintained a positive atmosphere around himself and his public image. However, a recent Instagram post shows that things may have been harder for Liu than anyone realized.

Simu Liu: “33 Was… A Wild S*** Show.”

In an Instagram post for his birthday, Simu Liu reflected on a very tough year for him. “So 33 was a bit of a wild s***show but also a year of great personal growth and healing. Work accolades aside, I was going through one of the toughest stints of my life this past fall and therapy and a great support system really got me through it. I’m feeling healthy and at peace going into 34.”

“This kind of life is maybe the most perilous in this day and age where anyone can write anything about you, true or not, and still have it reach thousands of ears on the internet. I have read things about me that have been twisted horribly or are just flat-out false.”

This is all believed to have been in response to public reactions to Tweets Simu Liu sent out the past year, including a joke made around when the Batgirl film was canceled.

However, the latter half was much more positive with Liu focusing more on how he had improved himself over the last year. “I’m grateful to everyone who sees me and what I am about, which has always and will forever be an advocate of love, acceptance, and equality for all,” before finishing with, “Thanks for being with me on the journey. It’s going to be a great year!”

Hopefully, 34 will be a much more pleasant year for the talented actor, especially since he stars in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie (2023) alongside Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

