‘Jurassic Park’ Reboot Gets First Official Trailer

This is Jurassic Park as you’ve never seen it before…

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the classic science fiction masterpiece Jurassic Park (1993), based on the best-selling novel by Michael Crichton. Pioneering ground-breaking special effects, both digital and practical, it became a landmark film that changed cinema forever.

Jurassic Park follows a group of scientists who are invited to sign off on a remote Costa Rican island-theme park resort, where they discover that a bioengineering company has re-created dinosaurs. But when the animals escape from their enclosures, all hell breaks loose.

Related: Details for ‘Jurassic Park’ Prequel Finally Revealed

Over the last three decades, Jurassic Park has been followed up by five sequels: The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997), Jurassic Park III (2001), Jurassic World (2015), Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018), and Jurassic World Dominion (2022).

Despite each of them being a box office success, none of the sequels have ever truly lived up to audiences’ expectations, and pale in comparison to the original film. Still, 30 years on, the franchise is as strong as ever.

Related: ‘Jurassic’ Series Set Before ‘Dominion’ Could Change the Franchise in a Major Way

However, while the latest film in the series grossed over $1 billion at the worldwide box office last year, Universal Pictures has remained quiet on the future of Jurassic Park. So there’s no telling where the franchise will go next — at least not in live action.

While Dominion has its fans, there’s no denying that it has written the franchise into a corner, having unleashed dinosaurs into the wild all over the world, seemingly leaving a future installment no choice but to go down the prequel route (which might be a good thing).

Related: Next “Jurassic” Installment Gets R-Rated Trailer

Nevertheless, the film treated everyone to a nostalgic trip down memory lane by bringing back legacy characters Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), and Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) from the original film.

A new film will likely be announced soon, or perhaps even a television series, which has become a popular trend with major movie franchises. Or maybe Jurassic Park is due for a reboot — after all, there’s plenty of untapped source material in Crichton’s two books.

Related: New ‘Jurassic Park’ Installment Will Be Rebranded Ahead of Release

“Jurassic Park” (1990) and “The Lost World” (1995) differ enormously from their silver screen counterparts, so much so that there’s a wealth of content ripe for the plucking where a Jurassic Park reboot is concerned, whether that’s a film or a television series.

However, such an adaptation would involve seeing the franchise take a much darker turn, as Crichton’s two novels are incredibly graphic, while that heart-warming Steven Spielberg magic is completely absent. Nevertheless, revisiting the original Jurassic Park would undoubtedly be welcomed with open arms.

Related: Next “Jurassic” Installment Gets New Trailer, Revisits Iconic ‘Jurassic Park’ Scene

Either way, it won’t be long before InGen — er, Universal Pictures — bring the main franchise back to life again. In the meantime, they’ve been working hard behind the scenes with another massive corporation to “piece together” a brand-new Jurassic Park installment.

Now, fans can revisit the franchise’s glory days, as Jurassic Park has been rebooted in the form of LEGO Jurassic Park: The Unofficial Retelling (2023).

The 22-minute animated flick is a LEGO-stylized reboot of the original 1993 film and is linked to the 30th anniversary merchandise currently on sale. It is also the latest in a series of LEGO Jurassic Park animations.

And now, you can check out the first official trailer:

Related: Live-Action ‘Jurassic World’ Series Is Available to Watch Online!

In true LEGO style, while this is indeed a Jurassic Park reboot, one designed to celebrate the film’s 30th birthday, it is not without a huge dose of parody, and some necessary changes. To make matters even more fun, the film is narrated by none other than Ian Malcolm!

The original Jurassic Park stars Sam Neill (Alan Grant), Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler), Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm), Arianna Richards (Lex Murphy), Joe Mazzello (Tim Murphy), Richard Attenborough (John Hammond), Wayne Knight (Dennis Nedry), Bob Peck (Robert Muldoon), Samuel L Jackson (Ray Arnold), Martin Ferrero (Donald Gennaro), and BD Wong (Henry Wu).

However, it looks like none of the actors have returned (we could be wrong, but voice actors are yet to be confirmed), although the new Ian Malcolm does sound a lot like Jeff Goldblum.

Related: ‘Jurassic Park’ Reboot “Authentic to the Original Books” Could Follow ‘Harry Potter’

Per Peacock YouTube, here’s the synopsis for LEGO Jurassic Park: The Unofficial Retelling:

Welcome to LEGO Jurassic Park: The Unofficial Retelling! From the comfort of his living room and after finding his personal journal, the ever charming and now slightly older Chaos Mathematician Dr. Ian Malcolm retells the tale of what happened that dreadful night at Jurassic Park. As only he can do, Dr. Malcolm finds a way to add his own unique humor and style to bring this harrowing story back to life. A theme park destination filled with living dinosaurs for family and kids to enjoy – what could possibly go wrong? Absolutely everything…just as he had predicted!

Related: Brand-New ‘Jurassic World’ Trailer Takes the Franchise Underwater

LEGO Jurassic Park: The Unofficial Retelling releases on Peacock on October 10.

Are you excited for LEGO Jurassic Park: The Unofficial Retelling? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!