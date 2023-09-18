Next “Jurassic” Installment Gets R-Rated Trailer

Despite featuring humans getting eaten alive by dinosaurs, the Jurassic Park films have a mostly universal appeal. But many fans would like to see the series get an R-rated makeover, whether in the form of a sequel, prequel, or reboot based more closely on Michael Crichton’s two novels, “Jurassic Park” (1990) and “The Lost World” (1995).

Unlike the films, the two Jurassic Park novels are incredibly violent and seldom leave anything to the imagination (which is in no way a criticism). An R-rated Jurassic Park installment would do well to take a page out of Crichton’s bestsellers, and with the likes of the once-seemingly untouchable Harry Potter now getting a reboot, never say never.

The odds are that the continuity of the six films will continue. However, Universal Pictures is yet to even allude to a brand-new movie, despite Jurassic World Dominion (2022) taking a hefty bite out of the box office last year by grossing over $1 billion worldwide.

As for an R-rated venture, Dominion director Colin Trevorrow discussed the possibility of such a project while promoting the sixth entry in the Jurassic Park/Jurassic World film series last year. We’ll just have to wait and see whether or not the studio decides to take this direction.

But when it comes to Jurassic entries of a more terrifying nature, fans needn’t go hungry.

The Jurassic Park/Jurassic World franchise is hardly short on video games, even if it seems obsessed with park management simulation games (the Jurassic World Evolution titles being the latest in a long line).

But it begs the question of whether fans will finally get the survival horror game they’ve been waiting for. Thankfully, Jurassic Park: Classic Games Collection (2023), due for release later this year, will at least offer a break from the norm.

A fan-made game is also currently being developed by creator Krenautican, which is based on the original 1993 film by Steven Spielberg. Unfortunately, Universal Pictures recently prohibited using the Jurassic Park IP in the game, meaning the title will be rebranded before release (we’re still excited).

Now, fans hoping for an R-rated Jurassic installment finally have their wish. Though not a film or even a Jurassic Park/Jurassic World installment, an upcoming dinosaur-themed game titled Deathground (TBA) promises to be the R-rated “Jurassic” entry fans have been waiting for.

Deathground recently unveiled its official trailer, which definitely doesn’t have those charming and romantic Steven Spielberg vibes. And we love it.

Check it out below:

We think you’ll agree that the game looks like a survival horror experience of prehistoric proportions. Who needs to watch lawyers getting plucked from toilet seats by t-rexes when you have Deathground?

Deathground was crowd-funded via Kickstarter. The official website describes the synopsis for the game as “a solo and co-op survival horror game that throws players into a desperate battle for survival against deadly AI dinosaurs.” It will be released on Steam.

Check out the official website for more information.

This year, Jurassic Park (1993) celebrates its 30th anniversary. As per the official Jurassic World website, here’s the synopsis for Steven Spielberg’s iconic film:

Experience one of the biggest films in motion picture history with director Steven Spielberg’s ultimate thrill ride, Jurassic Park. Featuring Academy Award® winning visual effects and ground-breaking filmmaking that has been hailed as “a triumph of special effects artistry” (Roger Ebert, Chicago Sun-Times), this epic film is sheer movie-making magic that was 65 million years in the making. Jurassic Park takes you to an amazing theme park on a remote island where dinosaurs once again roam the earth and five people must battle to survive among the prehistoric predators. Starring Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Richard Attenborough, discover the breath-taking adventure you will want to experience again and again.

Jurassic Park is directed by Steven Spielberg and stars Sam Neill (Alan Grant), Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler), Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm), Arianna Richards (Lex Murphy), Joe Mazzello (Tim Murphy), Richard Attenborough (John Hammond), Wayne Knight (Dennis Nedry), Bob Peck (Robert Muldoon), Samuel L Jackson (Ray Arnold), Martin Ferrero (Donald Gennaro), and BD Wong (Henry Wu).

Will you play Deathground? Or will you wait for an R-rated Jurassic Park installment? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!