‘Jurassic Park’ Reboot Based off the Books Could Get an R Rating

A Jurassic Park (1993) reboot based off the two original Michael Crichton is becoming increasingly possible. While Universal Pictures hasn’t confirmed or even remotely hinted at anything, with other properties such as Harry Potter and the DC Universe already going under the knife, it may only be a matter of time before Steven Spielberg’s classic about genetically engineered dinosaurs on a remote island gets cloned itself.

The latest film in the long-running series, Jurassic World Dominion (2022), may have grossed over $1 billion worldwide, but things have gone strangely quiet for the franchise over the past year since the film’s release. While there’s plenty going on with the original film, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this month with “Jurassic June” with a new tribute store at Universal Studios and new merchandise hitting shelves, there has been no word of a follow-up to Dominion.

Related: ‘Jurassic World’s Biggest Character Is Finally Killed Off In Brand-New Trailer

Prior to the film’s release, producer Frank Marshall hinted that there will be more to come in the Jurassic universe, while director Colin Trevorrow also talked about future projects focusing on characters introduced in the latest sequel. But given Dominion’s success, it’s strange that a new installment hasn’t been green lit by Universal Pictures yet.

Is it possible that something new is being cooked up behind the scenes? Will Jurassic Park/Jurassic World ever get another sequel, or is Universal Pictures finally ready to try something new to move the franchise forward? And if so, will they wipe the slate clean and start over? Dominion might have impressed financially, but it was torn apart by critics in a similar fashion to how Eddie Carr (Richard Schiff) meets his demise to two Tyrannosaurus Rexes in The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997).

Related: New Trailer Seemingly Fixes Major ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Problem

Following Dominion up with a sequel might be tricky, so it’s possible the filmmakers are planning a prequel. Not only would this allow them to avoid the Dominion timeline in the same way Disney and Lucasfilm have treated the Sequel Trilogy era like the plague for a long time, but there are also many gaps in the Jurassic Park timeline between certain films that could be exploited. Or, perhaps a Jurassic Park reboot is the best way forward, whether it’s a new film, or a television series, which is far more likely.

While there’s a CG-animated series on Netflix aimed at kids titled Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (2019), this would be new territory for Jurassic Park. And though it might seem very unlikely, no one could have ever predicted that Warner Bros. would be rebooting the Harry Potter films with a television series, which will be a more “faithful adaptation” of the seven books by JK Rowling.

Related: Oscar Isaac Joins Anne Hathaway in Next “Jurassic” Film

Could Jurassic Park follow a similar path and take a page out of the two bestsellers, “Jurassic Park” (1990) and “The Lost World” (1995) by late author Michael Crichton? Should this happen, there’s a very high chance a Jurassic Park television series would be R-rated, as the books are incredibly violent and graphic, and far more geared towards a mature audience than the films.

There are also enough differences between Jurassic Park and The Lost World and their literary counterparts for a television series to feel like a completely different animal entirely. During Dominion’s theatrical run, Colin Trevorrow also wouldn’t rule out the possibility of an R-rated future installment.

As per the official Jurassic World website, here’s the synopsis for Jurassic Park:

Experience one of the biggest films in motion picture history with director Steven Spielberg’s ultimate thrill ride, Jurassic Park. Featuring Academy Award® winning visual effects and ground-breaking filmmaking that has been hailed as “a triumph of special effects artistry” (Roger Ebert, Chicago Sun-Times), this epic film is sheer movie-making magic that was 65 million years in the making. Jurassic Park takes you to an amazing theme park on a remote island where dinosaurs once again roam the earth and five people must battle to survive among the prehistoric predators. Starring Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Richard Attenborough, discover the breath-taking adventure you will want to experience again and again.

Related: Anne Hathaway to Lead Next “Jurassic” Film, Will Take Place In the ’80s

Jurassic Park stars Sam Neill (Alan Grant), Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler), Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm), Arianna Richards (Lex Murphy), Joe Mazzello (Tim Murphy), Richard Attenborough (John Hammond), Wayne Knight (Dennis Nedry), Bob Peck (Robert Muldoon), Samuel L Jackson (Ray Arnold), Martin Ferrero (Donald Gennaro), and BD Wong (Henry Wu).

Would you like to see Jurassic Park rebooted as an R-rated television series based on the two Michael Crichton novels? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!