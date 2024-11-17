All 3 Upcoming Back-To-Back ‘Jurassic Park’ and ‘World’ Sequels Explained

Jurassic Park/Jurassic World continues to go from strength to strength. While sequels to the original 1993 sci-fi blockbuster from director Steven Spielberg were inevitable, no one could have ever predicted that the franchise would expand like it has over the years.

Movie sequels, short films, animated shows, theme park attractions, exhibitions, stage plays, toys, books, video games—you name it, Universal Pictures has slapped “Jurassic” on everything—yes, including plastic lunchboxes—and now they’re selling it!

In fact, 2025 could be the biggest year for the long-running franchise yet, as it will see the arrival of not one, not two, but three Jurassic sequels. Here’s what we know about them.

Jurassic World Rebirth

While it’s possible one of the other two sequels on this list will arrive before Jurassic World Rebirth, the upcoming movie is the only one that has a release date.

Starring Scarlett Johansson (Avengers: Endgame), Jonathan Bailey (Wicked), and Mahershala Ali (The Green Book), the seventh film in the long-running series takes place five years after the latest sequel, Jurassic World Dominion–which centers on dinosaurs living among humans–to find that “the planet’s ecology has proven inhospitable” to the animals, which consequently now “exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived,” per the film’s official synopsis.

Johansson’s character, a skilled covert operations expert named Zora Bennett, is “contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission to secure genetical material from the world’s three most massive dinosaurs,” which “hold the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.” But when her operation “intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos,” Zora and her team “find themselves stranded on an island where they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that’s been hidden from the world for decades.”

Rebirth also stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer), Rupert Friend (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Luna Blaise (Manifest), David Iacono (Dead Boy Detectives), Audrina Miranda (Lopez vs Lopez), Philippine Velge (Station Eleven), Bechir Sylvain (BMF), and Ed Skrein (Deadpool). None of the actors from the previous Jurassic films are expected to return.

The film is being directed by Gareth Edwards, whose credits include Monsters (2010), Godzilla (2010), and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016), and written by Jurassic Park (1993) and The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) scribe David Koepp.

Jurassic World Rebirth will be released on July 2, 2025.

“Jurassic Park: Survival”

“Jurassic Park: Survival” is an upcoming first-person action-adventure video game that’s being developed and published by Saber Interactive. The first cinematic trailer for the game was unveiled last December, which coincided with the launch of the official website.

Set 24 hours after the events of the original 1993 film, “Jurassic Park: Survival” pits InGen scientist Dr. Maya Joshi in a fight for survival against the park’s deadly prehistoric inhabitants after she was “unable to evacuate Isla Nublar.” Now, in “a never-before-told story,” Joshi must “outsmart, escape, and interact” with iconic dinosaurs using “ingenuity,” “distraction,” “stealth,” and “all the resources” available, per the official website.

Players will encounter dinosaurs both familiar and new–the same goes for locations throughout the island–as they “adventure through a fully realized Isla Nublar filled with reactive wildlife, dinosaurs, and other surprising threats.”

Watch the official trailer for “Jurassic Park: Survival” below:

The game will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. There’s no release date.

“Jurassic World Evolution 3”

Earlier this year, Frontier Developments, the team behind the widely popular “Jurassic World Evolution” video games, announced that it had signed a deal with Universal Products & Experiences for a third installment in the “”construction and management simulation” (“CMS”) series.

Chief Executive Officer of Frontier Developments Jonny Watts said in an announcement at the time: “We are delighted to reveal that we are developing a third Jurassic World game to extend our collaborative relationship with Universal Products & Experiences for our best-selling game franchise. Our ‘Jurassic World Evolution’ game franchise has showcased great creative and technical expertise in CMS games and the strength of our select, develop, launch, and nurture strategy in the genre. I very much look forward to providing more information on our exciting plans for the franchise in the future.”

The “Jurassic World Evolution” games have been a hit with fans since their inception in 2001 with the Windows/Xbox/PlayStation 2 title “Jurassic Park: Operation Genesis.” There were also two mobile games, “Jurassic Park™ Builder” (2012) and “Jurassic World™: The Game” (2015).

The latest series of games, however, ties in more closely with the films, with the 2018 entry based loosely on the events of 2015’s Jurassic World, and the 2021 sequel taking place before 2022’s Jurassic World Dominion by featuring dinosaurs on mainland North America

“Jurassic World Evolution 3” (2026) will be released during Frontier Developments’ 2026 financial year, so it could arrive as early as June 1, 2025, and as late as May 31, 2026. With Jurassic World Rebirth scheduled for release on July 2, 2025, the game may be centered around the sequel in some way. Visit the official website for further information.

