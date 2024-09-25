‘Jurassic World’ Movie Sequel Official Trailer Breakdown

Jurassic Park is currently reaching its claws into all corners of the franchise. With the seventh film, Jurassic World Rebirth (2025), set for theatrical release next July, and the video games, “Jurassic Park: Survival” (TBA) and “Jurassic World Evolution 3” (TBA), also expected sometime in the next 12 months, there’s no better time to be a Jurassic fan.

Meanwhile, there’s plenty of prehistoric action currently taking place on Netflix. In May, Jurassic World: Chaos Theory (2024 — present) premiered on the streaming service. While it marked the beginning of a new chapter for the franchise, it also acts as a direct sequel to the Netflix’s previous Jurassic series, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (2020 — 2022).

Chaos Theory takes place five years later to find Darius Bowman (Paul-Mikél Williams), Ben Pincus (Sean Giambrone), Yasmina Fadoula (Kausar Mohammed), and Sammy Gutierrez (Raini Rodriguez) trying to adapt to a world now inhabited by dinosaurs following the events of the 2018 sequel, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (it’s set one year before Dominion).

The series, which adopts a darker tone, also focuses on the groups’ attempts to solve the mystery behind the death of their friend, Brooklynn (Kiersten Kelly replaces Jenna Ortega), while they encounter new threats — dinosaur and human — on their adventure. The series received wide praise and a second season was ordered shortly after Season 1 premiered.

Now, the trailer for Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 2 has finally arrived. Though we already saw the initial teaser that was revealed during the San Diego Comic-Con in July, it only gave us a bite-sized scene in which Darius Bowman is exploring a dark, rain-battered cargo ship that, unbeknownst to him, is crawling with loose prehistoric dinosaurs.

However, the full trailer gives a better indication of what fans can expect from Season 2, teasing everything from new dinosaurs to human villains (some of whom appear to be dressed like dinosaurs), as well as what Brooklynn — who was revealed to be alive and well in the Season 1 finale — is really up to. Watch it below, per Jurassic World YouTube:

Though the new season seems to be keeping plenty close to its chest, there’s still a lot to unpack, so here’s our Jurassic World Chaos Theory Season 2 trailer breakdown.

Jurassic World Chaos Theory Season 2 Trailer Breakdown

Returning Jurassic World Characters

Who are the main characters in Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 2?

Darius Bowman, Ben Pincus, Yasmina Fadoula, and Sammy Gutierrez are all back. And this time, it looks like there’ll also be plenty of focus on Brooklynn, who was side-lined in the first season, which likely had something to do with Jenna Ortega stepping away from the role.

The new season will continue to explore the dynamics of the group, with tension between love rivals Darius and Kenji rising over the truth behind Brooklynn’s disappearance. “I’m not the same Brooklynn you knew,” the vlogger-turned-dinosaur detective reveals to the group.

As for the friendly Ankylosaurus “Bumpy,” so far she hasn’t appeared in either trailer. Another character who hasn’t been confirmed is the mysterious “Handler” — the main human antagonist in Season 1 who’s accompanied by a pair of “obedient” Atrociraptors.

Jurassic Dinosaurs Familiar and New

Naturally, Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 2 will feature plenty of dinosaurs — some familiar, some new — as revealed in the new trailer. Becklespinax, Gallimimus, Majungasaurus, Suchomimus, and Allosaurus are among the new prehistoric lineup.

After boarding a dinosaur-filled cargo ship at the end of Season 1 to find out who the mysterious Broker is, it looks like “The Nublar Six” find themselves dealing with loose dinosaurs while out at sea, before eventually finding themselves at another dinosaur facility.

Of course, in true Jurassic fashion, there’s something shady, sinister, and shocking going on in this unspecified dinosaur facility. “The Broker isn’t just importing and exporting dinosaurs,” a disturbed Darius discovers, “they’re creating them, too.”

Jurassic World‘s Human Villains

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 2 will feature a new group of villains in the form of a movement known as “Dinosaur Liberation Now,” which is a rift on the real-life international “hacktivist” movement, “Anonymous” (it looks like they all wear Velociraptor masks!).

As for main villains, it’s likely we’ll see the Handler return with her deadly Atrociraptors, which eventually wind up under the command of Soyona Santos (Dichen Lachman), the leader of the dinosaur smuggling group from Jurassic World Dominion (2022).

In fact, Soyona may very well be the elusive Broker, whose identity has yet to be revealed. This side of the franchise isn’t above bringing villains from the films into animation, with Henry Wu and Lewis Dodgson having appeared in Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous.

Chaos Theory Synopsis

What is the plot of Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 2?

When the teaser for Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 1 was revealed during this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, Deadline shared the official synopsis:

“With the Nublar Five stowed away on a dinosaur-filled cargo ship headed to parts unknown, their mission to find who is after them sets them on a collision course with the mysterious Broker,” adding, “Unaware that Brooklynn is alive, the discovery of her whereabouts will call into question everything they thought they knew about each other.”

As the new trailer confirms, Brooklynn will take on a more pivotal role this time. As for the setting, while the initial teaser — and the official poster — suggested it will take place aboard a cargo ship with loose dinosaurs, we now know that it will also include a jungle setting.

Check out the poster below, shared by @JurassicOutpost on X (formerly Twitter):

Check out the brand new poster for #JurassicWorld: #ChaosTheory season 2, revealed at #SDCC2024!

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 2 will premiere on Netflix on October 17.

Jurassic World Rebirth

Jurassic World Rebirth is the seventh installment in the Jurassic Park franchise. It’s being directed by Gareth Edwards (2014’s Godzilla, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) with a screenplay written by David Koepp (Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park).

The film stars Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Rupert Friend, Mahershala Ali, Luna Blaise, David Iacono, Audrina Miranda, Philippine Velge, Bechir Sylvain, and Ed Skrein. It’s scheduled for release in theaters worldwide on July 2, 2025.

What do you think of our Jurassic World Chaos Theory Season 2 trailer breakdown? Let Inside the Magic know down below!