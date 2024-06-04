‘Jurassic World’ Movie Sequel: All Returning Dinosaurs Confirmed

It’s a great time to be a Jurassic fan. Not only are there a bunch of sequels in development, other experiences such as Jurassic World: The Exhibition, Jurassic World: The Live Tour, and the Universal Studios theme park attractions (Jurassic World: The Ride, Jurassic Park: The Ride, VelociCoaster) continue to entertain guests of all ages worldwide.

Since Jurassic World (2015) breathed new life into the once-seemingly extinct franchise nine years ago, the brand has appeared everywhere — not just in theaters but on streaming services, too (life found a way). Now, while we wait for the seventh movie in the series, which is officially in production, a new Jurassic sequel has finally arrived on the small screen.

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory (2024) is a new animated series that acts as a direct sequel to the previous animated series, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (2020 — 2022), and is also a movie sequel as it follows on from Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018).

Taking on a much darker form than its Netflix predecessor, Chaos Theory drops us right in the middle of the action to find “The Nublar Six” — Darius Bowman (Paul-Mikél Williams), Ben Pincus (Sean Giambrone), Yasmina “Yaz” Fadoula (Kausar Mohammed), Kenji Kon (Darren Barnet), and Sammy Gutierrez (Raini Rodriguez) — several years after their experience on Isla Nublar as they reunite to solve the mystery behind the shocking death of one of their own: Brooklynn (Kiersten Kelly, who replaces Jenna Ortega).

The 10 episodes see the characters evading everything from shady humans to villains of the more dino variety. But while the show is seriously lacking in cameos from characters from the movies (don’t expect to see Owen Grady, Claire Dearing, Ellie Sattler, Alan Grant, Ian Malcolm, or even one of the newer characters like Maisie Lockwood), there are still plenty of familiar dinosaurs from the wider franchise to reacquaint yourself with.

Three Atrociraptors From Jurassic World Dominion

Chaos Theory wastes no time in introducing dinosaurs from the movies. While the new series takes place before Jurassic World Dominion (2022), we still get to see the same Atrociraptors (think of them as super-raptors) that give chase to Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) during the film’s nail-biting Malta sequence.

However, one member of the pack, Red, is missing, leaving us with Ghost, Tiger, and Panthera (we think three’s more than enough to have us running for the hills). And they aren’t yet under the control of Dominion‘s dino-black market dealer Soyona Santos (Dichen Lachman) — they respond to the whistles of a creepy, enigmatic figure simply named “The Handler.”

The Blind Allosaurus From Battle at Big Rock

Another recurring dinosaur villain in Chaos Theory is the Allosaurus, which Darius is convinced is the same one that killed Brooklynn. At first glance, you might be a little confused as to why there’s so much emphasis on the fact that this super-predator is blind in one eye. “Did I miss something in Camp Cretaceous?” you might ask yourself.

Fans who recently scrubbed up on their Jurassic knowledge ahead of Chaos Theory will likely be instantly familiar with this beast — it’s the same Allosaurus from the live-action short film Battle at Big Rock (2019) from Jurassic World and Jurassic World Dominion director Colin Trevorrow. Remember when the young girl fired an arrow into its eye? Well, there you go.

“Bumpy” From Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 1 — 4

“Bumpy” is the Ankylosaurus that was introduced in Camp Cretaceous as the dinosaur pet to Ben Pincus (Sean Giambrone). Essentially a prehistoric “armored tank,” Bumpy is incredibly tough, but her affection towards Ben and his Nublar Six campmates have made her quite a tender dinosaur (but then we are talking about a franchise that has domesticated Velociraptors).

The giant friendly herbivore makes a return in Chaos Theory‘s episode “Down on the Ranch.” In the penultimate episode “Into the Fog,” she gives birth to a single egg (an ongoing problem in the Jurassic universe as dinosaurs laid large clutches of eggs, which begs to question just how the dinosaurs have managed to populate across North America!).

“Rexy” From Jurassic Park and the Jurassic World Trilogy

These days, there’s really no Jurassic Park or Jurassic World without the original Tyrannosaurus Rex affectionately named “Rexy” by fans. The legacy dinosaur first stomped onto our screens in the original 1993 film and made a triumphant return in 2015’s Jurassic World, becoming a recurring character throughout the trilogy and in Camp Cretaceous.

Now, she’s back in the world of animation — but, as usual, only in the eleventh hour. Rexy shows up in the finale’s climactic third-act action sequence in yet another epic dinosaur battle. Previous fights have seen the OG Rex go claw-to-claw with the raptors in Jurassic Park, the Indominus Rex in Jurassic World, and the Giganotosaurus in Jurassic World Dominion.

Check out the trailer for Chaos Theory below, per Jurassic World YouTube:

Here’s the official synopsis for Chaos Theory:

Set six years after the events at Camp Cretaceous, members of “The Nublar Six” are struggling to find their footing off the islands, navigating a world now filled with dinosaurs and people who want to hurt them. Reunited in the wake of a tragedy, the group comes together only to find themselves on the run and catapulted into a global adventure to unravel a conspiracy that threatens dinosaur and humankind alike and finally learn the truth about what happened to one of their own.

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory stars Paul-Mikél Williams (Darius Bowman), Sean Giambrone (Ben Pincus), Kausar Mohammed (Yasmina “Yaz” Fadoula), Darren Barnet (Kenji Kon), Brooklynn (Kiersten Kelly), and Raini Rodriguez (Sammy Gutierrez).

Camp Cretaceous seasons 1 — 5, the interactive experience Hidden Adventure, and all 10 episodes of Chaos Theory are now streaming on Netflix.

Meanwhile, there are three more Jurassic sequels in development.

“Jurassic Park: Survival” (TBA) is a first-person action-adventure video game set on Isla Nublar 24 hours after the events of Jurassic Park (1993), which is expected to release on all major games consoles later this year. Another video game currently in the works is “Jurassic World Evolution 3” (TBA), which is scheduled to release between now and May, 2025.

Jurassic World 4 (2025) will be released in theaters on July 2, 2025. The film will be the seventh installment in the long-running series. It’s being directed by Gareth Edwards (Godzilla, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), written by David Koepp (Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park), produced by Frank Marshall and Patrick Cowley (the Jurassic World trilogy), and executive-produced by Steven Spielberg through Amblin Entertainment.

It stars Scarlett Johansson (the Marvel Cinematic Universe), Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton), Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer), and Rupert Friend (Obi-Wan Kenobi). Mahershala Ali (The Green Book) and Luna Blaise (Manifest) are also set to appear.

No actors from the previous films (Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, BD Wong, and Isabella Sermon) are expected to return.

What did you think of Jurassic World: Chaos Theory? What dinosaurs do you hope to see return in Jurassic World 4? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!