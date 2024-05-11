‘Jurassic World’ Confirms That Another Sequel Is in Development

2026 is shaping up to be quite a year for Jurassic World.

Jurassic World 4 (2025) is officially in development, with filming set to start this summer at Sky Studios Elstree in the United Kingdom and Malta Film Studios in Malta. No plot details have been released, however, we know that Godzilla (2014) and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) director Gareth Edwards is officially at the helm.

While the cast is also yet to be confirmed by Universal Pictures (Scarlett Johansson will reportedly produce and star in the film), the film has already reunited several creatives from previous installments: Jurassic Park (1993) and The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) screenwriter David Koepp; Jurassic World trilogy producers Frank Marshall and Patrick Cowley; and executive producer Steven Spielberg, who also directed the first two films.

Jurassic Park/Jurassic World actors Chris Pratt (Owen Grady), Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing), Sam Neill (Alan Grant), Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm), Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler), and Isabella Sermon (Maisie Lockwood) are not expected to return.

Jurassic World 4 isn’t the only upcoming sequel in the franchise. The animated series Jurassic World: Chaos Theory (2024), the follow-up to Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (2020 — 2022), is heading to Netflix, while the action-adventure video game “Jurassic Park: Survival” (TBA) is in the works. But now, yet another Jurassic sequel has been revealed.

Frontier Developments, the team behind the widely popular “Jurassic World Evolution” video games, has announced that it has signed a deal with Universal Products & Experiences for a third installment in the “park management simulation” series. Per ComicBook.com, Chief Executive Officer of Frontier Developments Jonny Watts said in an announcement:

“We are delighted to reveal that we are developing a third ‘Jurassic World’ game to extend our collaborative relationship with Universal Products & Experiences for our best-selling game franchise. Our ‘Jurassic World Evolution’ game franchise has showcased great creative and technical expertise in CMS games and the strength of our select, develop, launch, and nurture strategy in the genre. I very much look forward to providing more information on our exciting plans for the franchise in the future.”

“CMS” means “construction and management simulation,” but these games are not the first such titles in the franchise — that honor goes to “Jurassic Park: Operation Genesis” (2001) which was released on Windows, Xbox, and PlayStation 2. There are also two mobile games, “Jurassic Park™ Builder” (2012) and “Jurassic World™: The Game” (2015).

The games allows players to construct and manage their own Jurassic theme parks as seen in the film series. As of January 2022, the first two “Evolution” titles have collectively sold over 4 million copies. Both games were also generally well-received by fans and gamers alike.

“Jurassic World Evolution 3” (2026) will be released during Frontier Developments’ 2026 financial year, meaning it could arrive as early as June 1, 2025 and as late as May 31, 2026. Interestingly, the new movie is scheduled for release on July 2, 2025, so the third “Evolution” game may be centered around the upcoming sequel in some way.

This wouldn’t be the first time the game series has leaned into the films’ storylines, with the most recent title, “Jurassic World Evolution 2,” taking place before the latest sequel, Jurassic World Dominion (2022), by featuring dinosaurs on mainland North America and including DLCs (downloadable content) such as the Biosyn facility as seen in the film.

“Evolution 2” continues to release new DLCs for fans, with a brand-new “Species Pack” that will feature the underwater carnivore, the Megalodon, recently being teased by Frontier. Previous packs have included “Secret Species,” “Dominion Biosyn Expansion,” “Prehistoric Marine Species,” and “Cretaceous Predator.”

Chaos Theory will stream on Netflix on May 24. There’s no release date for “Jurassic Park: Survival.”

