‘Jurassic World’ Sequel Trailer Arrives With Brand-New Dinosaurs

A brand-new trailer for one of the Jurassic World sequels has arrived.

While the news mill and the rumor mill for Jurassic World 4 (2025) continue to turn, other corners of the franchise have been busy keeping things ticking along. The animated series Jurassic World: Chaos Theory (2024) will soon be arriving on Netflix, and the trailer for the upcoming action-adventure video game Jurassic Park: Survival (TBA) has left many fans hungrily waiting for the possibility of a 2024 release window.

But right now, everyone’s attention is on the upcoming Jurassic World sequel, which will be the seventh installment in the long-running series, following Jurassic Park (1993), The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997), Jurassic Park III (2001), Jurassic World (2015), Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018), and Jurassic World Dominion (2022).

Related: ‘Jurassic Park’ Sequel Confirms New Main Character, Abandons Legacy Ensemble

Tentatively titled Jurassic World 4 (though rumored to be titled Jurassic City), the film will reunite several franchise stars. It’s being directed by Gareth Edwards (Godzilla 2014, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), with a screenplay by David Koepp (Jurassic Park, The Lost World). Jurassic World trilogy producers Frank Marshall and Patrick Cowley, and executive producer Steven Spielberg (who directed the first two films in the series), are also back on board.

Recent weeks have seen a lot of details emerge for the Jurassic World sequel, from official information directly from Universal Pictures (like the film’s targeted July 2, 2025 release date) to rumors of the film’s storyline, which will supposedly involve a “rescue mission” and “a human-dinosaur hybrid serum.”

It’s now also rumored that a well-known Marvel star is now in talks with Universal Pictures to lead the film.

Related: ‘Jurassic Park’ Sequel May Bring One of These Characters Back From the Dead

We’re all secretly hoping Jurassic World 4 won’t feature human-dinosaur hybrids, but it turns out the rumor may hold some stock because the franchise isn’t quite done with genetic splicing, as a new announcement trailer for the latest Jurassic World Evolution 2 (2021) DLC (downloadable content) unveils four new “secret species” of dinosaur hybrids.

Check out the trailer below, per Jurassic World YouTube:

Related: ‘Jurassic Park: Survival’ Trailer Breakdown

The “Secret Species Pack” is the latest in a long line of Jurassic World Evolution 2 DLCs, following the likes of “Prehistoric Marine Species” and “Cretaceous Predator Pack,” which offer exciting new ways to enhance the widely popular park management simulation game.

The synopsis for the new pack reads as follows: “Hello Park Managers! Prepare to unleash four new bioengineered hybrid dinosaurs into your parks with the Secret Species Pack, coming to Jurassic World Evolution…”

It’s nice to see dinosaur hybrids that aren’t absolutely terrifying like the Indominus Rex (Jurassic World) and the Indoraptor (Fallen Kingdom). With their striking bioluminescent features, these new ones look like something out of James Cameron’s Avatar films.

Related: ‘Jurassic Park’ Finally Gets R-Rated Treatment With New Short Film

Jurassic World was the first film in the series to introduce hybrids with the Indominus Rex (although many fans believe that Jurassic Park III‘s Spinosaurus is the “prototype” hybrid). Fallen Kingdom continued the trend by cooking up the Indoraptor, a smaller version of Jurassic World‘s super predator. But the 2018 sequel also introduced a human clone (Isabella Sermon’s Maisie Lockwood). Many fans weren’t keen on either of these bioengineered plot devices, which led to Jurassic World Dominion director Colin Trevorrow reassuring fans that the latest film (Dominion) would feature only “natural” dinosaurs, which turned out to be true.

Human-dinosaur hybrids, however, are something else entirely (although you may have been fooled by Fallen Kingdom, as it’s secretly revealed in the film that Maisie and the Indoraptor share genetic material).

While it’s possible these four new hybrids will appear in Jurassic World 4, the Jurassic World Evolution video games aren’t considered “primary canon.” Although it’s more than likely the game, or perhaps a future Evolution sequel, will eventually feature a Jurassic World 4 DLC.

“Secret Species Pack” will be available on March 13, 2024. For more information about the game, check out the official website.

Related: Every Upcoming ‘Jurassic Park’ Installment Confirmed

Animated Jurassic World sequel Chaos Theory will premiere on Netflix later this year, while Survival will reunite fans with the Jurassic Park era. On our side of the screen, Jurassic World: The Exhibition, Jurassic World Live Tour, and Universal Studios’ Jurassic theme park attractions remain incredibly popular with fans of the long-running franchise. Jurassic World 4 arrives in theaters on July 2, 2025.

Video games, animated shows, sequels, theme park attractions, stage shows, exhibitions — it’s unlikely Jurassic Park will ever go extinct again.

Are you a fan of Jurassic World Evolution 2? What do you think about the rumored plot for Jurassic World 4? Are you tired of seeing dinosaur hybrids? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!