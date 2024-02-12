‘Jurassic World’ Sequel Seemingly Gets Early 2024 Release, Will Likely Recast Returning Legacy Characters

It’s becoming increasingly difficult to keep up with all the Jurassic goings-on. While the fandom is currently distracted by news of another sequel (tentatively titled Jurassic World 4), plenty of other prehistoric activity is taking place elsewhere in the franchise.

The trailer for the action-adventure video game Jurassic Park: Survival (TBA) has practically left fans salivating at the jaws. And while the trailer for the Netflix series Jurassic World: Chaos Theory (2024) hardly rocked the Internet like the booming footsteps of a T-Rex, news of a seventh film has left fans eager to sink their teeth into any new content.

Check out the trailer for Chaos Theory below:

While the trailer for Chaos Theory simply says, “Coming 2024,” that release window has now been narrowed down significantly.

Spotted by the eagle-eyed Jurassic Park fan Swrve on YouTube, a tie-in novel titled Chaos Theory, Volume One: The Junior Novelization has emerged on Amazon with a release date of June 4, with a by-line that reads, “Get ready for more dinosaur adventures in this Junior Novelization based on the exciting new Jurassic World animated series Chaos Theory!“

Unless this is a mistake that’s due to change, given the nature of tie-in novels — which rarely predate the release of their on-screen counterparts — this means the Chaos Theory series will premiere on Netflix before June 4. And so that viewers aren’t able to access spoilers, it may even arrive well in advance of June 4 (assuming the episodes will be released weekly).

For those who don’t know what Chaos Theory is about, though details are slim, it’s a sequel to Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (2020 — 2022), the animated Netflix series that takes place between Jurassic World (2015) and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) which focuses on a group of teens stranded on Isla Nublar after the dinosaur breakout.

Per Jurassic World YouTube, the synopsis for the show is as follows:

After the park has closed, after the kingdom has fallen, a new era of chaos begins…. Jurassic World: Chaos Theory is coming to Netflix in 2024.

So far, only Darius Bowman (Paul-Mikel Williams) is confirmed to return, as revealed in the trailer. We also know that the series takes place after the events of Fallen Kingdom and presumably before Jurassic World Dominion (2022) as we see the original Jurassic Park (1993) Tyrannosaurus Rex running around the Sierra Nevada Forest.

However, the series may, at some point, overlap with Dominion, as the trailer appears to suggest that Darius is tracking down “Rexy”, meaning it’s possible he’s trying to help Biosyn — the bioengineering corporation from the 2022 film — capture the dinosaur, as we know they apprehend her off-screen and take her to their facility in Italy’s Dolomites in the film.

It’s unknown whether the likes of Brooklynn (Jenna Ortega) will return, but given Chaos Theory‘s place on the Jurassic timeline, we may finally see some Jurassic Park/Jurassic World legacy characters get the animated treatment, with the likes of Owen Grady (Chris Pratt), Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard), and Maisie Lockwood (Isabella Sermon) being the most obvious ones considering they’re living in the Sierra Nevada area at that time.

That said, they’d likely be recast, as tends to be the case with animated shows based off major blockbuster films. Nevertheless, it would be great to see the Jurassic World characters, or even Jurassic Park legacy characters like Alan Grant and Ian Malcolm, in animated form, even if the actors they’re synonymous with don’t return.

For now, it’s best to take this release window with a pinch of salt, but either way, when it comes to the Jurassic franchise, as Ellie Sattler says, “I think we’re back in business!”

All five seasons of Camp Cretaceous are streaming on Netflix.

Jurassic World 4 is currently slated for release on July 2, 2025.

There’s no release date or even a release window for Jurassic Park: Survival.

Are you excited about Jurassic World: Chaos Theory? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!