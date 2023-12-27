‘Jurassic World’ Maisie Lockwood Spinoffs Explained

Maisie Lockwood has returned for more Jurassic World adventures, but not on the big screen.

Following the release of Jurassic World Dominion (2022), which devoured over $1 billion worldwide, the Jurassic Park film series has been paused. It may seem like Universal Pictures suddenly hates money, but this is most likely because the studio has shifted its focus onto other mediums of storytelling, as revealed in recent months.

In October, we got the short animated film LEGO: The Unofficial Retelling (2023) as part of the original film’s 30th anniversary, and last month, Netflix revealed Jurassic World: Chaos Theory (2024), a sequel to the animated series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (2020 — 2022) set between Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) and Dominion.

Related: All 17 ‘Jurassic Park’ Kids Ranked From Worst to Best

More recently, The Game Awards 2023 unveiled the first-person action adventure video game Jurassic Park: Survival (TBA), a direct sequel to the 1993 film that will pit players against dinosaurs on Isla Nublar twenty four hours after their escape. If the trailer is anything to go by, the game has been spared no expense whatsoever.

Future sequels in the film series are inevitable; however, for now, there appears to be a focus on other areas of the franchise. But the upcoming animated series Chaos Theory isn’t the only Jurassic World story that bridges the gap between Fallen Kingdom and Dominion. The chances are that Jurassic World: Maisie Lockwood Adventures completely passed you by.

Related: Did Fans Miss This Huge Plot Twist in ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’?

The two novels from Tess Sharpe take place halfway between Fallen Kingdom and Dominion to find Maisie Lockwood, who’s played by Isabella Sermon in the two films, adjusting to life in a world suddenly inhabited by dinosaurs (which is entirely her fault, of course).

Maisie Lockwood Adventures #1 Off the Grid

Jurassic World: Maisie Lockwood Adventures #1 Off the Grid is the first book in the series that focuses on the titular teen, picking up two years after the events of the 2018 sequel. Per Penguin Random House, here’s the official synopsis:

With her guardians, Owen Grady and Claire Dearing, Maisie has gone off the grid as they search for their lost Velociraptor, Blue, while avoiding the government and other, more sinister threats. But living out of a camper — and without a phone! — is tough. Luckily, they end up at a summer camp site, where Maisie makes some new friends. But it turns out her friends have a secret of their own. And with a group of ruthless dinosaur poachers in the area, no one is safe. This original hardcover novel follows the exciting, all-new adventures of Maisie Lockwood as she navigates a world filled with dinosaurs and humans both ferocious and friendly. Related: Details for ‘Jurassic Park’ Prequel Finally Revealed

Maisie Lockwood Adventures #2 The Yosemite Six

Here’s the synopsis for the second book, Jurassic World: Maisie Lockwood Adventures #2 The Yosemite Six:

Though Maisie Lockwood Adventures is aimed at middle-graders, the two books are still fun reads that offer more insight into the character while bridging the four-year gap between the two latest films. They also give fans what Dominion failed to deliver — dinosaurs living among humans. But despite plans for a third book, unfortunately, it was canceled.

Tess Sharpe also wrote the young adult novel Jurassic World: The Evolution of Claire (2018), which focuses on Claire Dearing during her freshman year at college where she’s given the opportunity to intern at Jurassic World one year before it opens to the public.

All three books by the author are considered canon.

Related: ‘Jurassic’ Series Set Before ‘Dominion’ Could Change the Franchise in a Major Way

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Maisie Lockwood was introduced in Fallen Kingdom as the granddaughter of Benjamin Lockwood (James Cromwell), the surviving business partner of John Hammond (Richard Attenborough) and co-founder of the original Jurassic Park.

We learn that Maisie is a clone of her mother Charlotte Lockwood, who apparently died in a car accident years ago. At the end of the film, Maisie, who feels a kinship with the dinosaurs, releases them from Lockwood Manor into the North American wilderness.

Related: “Hold Onto Your Butts,” All OG ‘Jurassic Park’ Actors Reunite on Screen for 30th Anniversary Event

Jurassic World Dominion

Maisie returns in Dominion, which finds her hiding out in the wilderness with her guardians Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) four years later, as she’s being hunted by the government for her actions, and by the shady bioengineering organization Biosyn for her valuable genetic properties.

However, the film retcons her origins by revealing that, while she’s still a clone of Charlotte Lockwood, she’s also her daughter, as Charlotte, who was an InGen scientist on Site B/Isla Sorna, used her own DNA to clone and give birth to Maisie. It’s also revealed that Charlotte died of a rare genetic disease and not in a car crash.

Maisie is arguably the most interesting character in the franchise — not only because she’s a clone, but because she released dinosaurs into the human world. While Dominion finds her living “off the grid,” it fails to delve deeper by addressing any conflicting emotions she’d undoubtedly be feeling after transforming the entire planet and being responsible for several deaths (you know — regret, guilt, self-loathing, depression, to name but a few).

Maisie is also the most versatile character. At times, it seems like Dominion is setting up a prequel trilogy that would feature a young Charlotte Lockwood (whom Isabella Sermon also plays, while Elva Trill plays the adult version), who’s revealed in video archive footage to have been a highly regarded InGen scientist on Site B/Isla Sorna. But there’s no telling whether the franchise will ever capitalize on either character’s potential.

Have you read Maisie Lockwood Adventures? Would you like to see Isabella Sermon reprise her role as the character in a new Jurassic film or television series? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!