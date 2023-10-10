Brand-New ‘Jurassic Park’ Short Film Is Now Available to Watch

A brand-new Jurassic Park short film is now available online.

Since Jurassic World Dominion (2022) took a massive bite out of the box office, fans have been dying to sink their teeth into some new Jurassic content. While we got a bite-size live-action series online, there have been no other new installments since.

The franchise first started with Steven Spielberg’s ground-breaking film Jurassic Park (1993), which got five sequels: The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997), Jurassic Park III (2001), Jurassic World (2015), Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018), and Jurassic World Dominion.

Over the years, additional content has come in the form of comic books, video games, and an animated series. And let’s not forget the original two best-selling novels by the late Michael Crichton. But it’s still not enough to satisfy our dino-sized appetites.

For many, Jurassic World Dominion did little to impress. Despite being a box office beast of prehistoric proportions, the Colin Trevorrow-directed film was heavily criticized by fans, who weren’t happy that the film focused on the general aspect of genetic engineering instead of dinosaurs living among us.

But while Universal Pictures has gone oddly quiet when it comes to the future of the franchise, there’s no doubt whatsoever that the film series will continue with a brand-new sequel, prequel, or live-action television series. A follow-up is inevitable.

In the meantime, however, you might be surprised to learn that the original 1993 film has already been rebooted. News of the “retelling” of Spielberg’s landmark film came a few weeks ago, and just last week, we got our first official trailer.

The reboot brings back all the legacy characters from the original 1993 film — Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler, Ian Malcolm, Dennis Nedry, John Hammond, Ray Arnold, Donald Gennaro, Henry Wu, Ellie Sattler, Tim Murphy, Lex Murphy, and Robert Muldoon.

And why wouldn’t they all return? After all, the new film is an “unofficial re-telling”, just as the title suggests. But don’t let the word “unofficial” put you off. It hardly sounds promising, we agree, but this is 100%, fully licensed Jurassic Park content.

LEGO Jurassic Park: The Unofficial Retelling (2023) is a 22-minute, LEGO-stylized reboot of the 1993 film, and is linked to the 30th-anniversary merchandise.

It’s also the latest in a series of LEGO Jurassic animations, but until now, we’ve never seen Spielberg’s dino-thriller reimagined in this way. This is Jurassic Park as you’ve never seen it before, “rebuilt” to celebrate the original film’s 30th anniversary, brick by brick.

Check out the official trailer below:

Per Peacock YouTube, here’s the synopsis:

Welcome to LEGO Jurassic Park: The Unofficial Retelling! From the comfort of his living room and after finding his personal journal, the ever charming and now slightly older Chaos Mathematician Dr. Ian Malcolm retells the tale of what happened that dreadful night at Jurassic Park. As only he can do, Dr. Malcolm finds a way to add his own unique humor and style to bring this harrowing story back to life. A theme park destination filled with living dinosaurs for family and kids to enjoy – what could possibly go wrong? Absolutely everything…just as he had predicted!

The film is now available on NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock.

It remains to be seen whether or not we’ll ever get a live-action reboot of Jurassic Park, however, such a project could involve seeing the franchise take a much darker turn, especially with so much unused material in Michael Crichton’s two novels.

As per the official Jurassic World website, here’s the synopsis for the original Jurassic Park:

Experience one of the biggest films in motion picture history with director Steven Spielberg’s ultimate thrill ride, Jurassic Park. Featuring Academy Award® winning visual effects and ground-breaking filmmaking that has been hailed as “a triumph of special effects artistry” (Roger Ebert, Chicago Sun-Times), this epic film is sheer movie-making magic that was 65 million years in the making. Jurassic Park takes you to an amazing theme park on a remote island where dinosaurs once again roam the earth and five people must battle to survive among the prehistoric predators. Starring Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Richard Attenborough, discover the breath-taking adventure you will want to experience again and again.

Jurassic Park is directed by Steven Spielberg and stars Sam Neill (Alan Grant), Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler), Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm), Arianna Richards (Lex Murphy), Joe Mazzello (Tim Murphy), Richard Attenborough (John Hammond), Wayne Knight (Dennis Nedry), Bob Peck (Robert Muldoon), Samuel L Jackson (Ray Arnold), Martin Ferrero (Donald Gennaro), and BD Wong (Henry Wu).

Will you be watching LEGO Jurassic Park: The Unofficial Retelling on Peacock? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!