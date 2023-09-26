Next “Jurassic” Installment Gets New Trailer, Revisits Iconic ‘Jurassic Park’ Scene

Although we’re now six films into the Jurassic Park/Jurassic World franchise, we can’t help but feel like there’s still a huge shortage when it comes to dinosaur content, whether on the big screen or the small screen.

Earlier this year, the Adam Driver-led dino-flick 65 (2023) was all bark and no bite. Beyond the Jurassic movies, the only notable prehistoric entries on the silver screen are The Land Before Time (1988) and Peter Jackson’s King Kong (2005).

Related: A Live-Action Remake of ‘The Land Before Time’? Yes, Please!

Terra Nova (2011) boasted a brilliant premise on the smaller screen, but it was as short-lived as Jurassic Park itself. And the animated series Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (2020 — 2022) felt like a defective clone of its superior cinematic counterparts.

Fortunately, we’ve had a ton of dino documentaries to satisfy our appetites over the years. And now, perhaps the most epic one yet is set to dominate Netflix over the next few months.

Related: Live-Action ‘Jurassic World’ Series Is Available to Watch Online!

A few weeks ago, the first official trailer for Steven Spielberg’s next “Jurassic” installment arrived online. While it’s not part of the Jurassic franchise (also known as Jurassic Park and/or Jurassic World), there will be plenty for dino enthusiasts to sink their teeth into.

No stranger to the prehistoric world, Spielberg serves as an executive producer on the show. Previously, he directed Jurassic Park (1993) and The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997), and returned as EP for Jurassic Park III (2001), Jurassic World (2015), Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018), Jurassic World Dominion (2022), and Camp Cretaceous.

Related: Brand-New ‘Jurassic World’ Trailer Takes the Franchise Underwater

As well as The Land Before Time, he executive-produced the animated dinosaur film We’re Back! A Dinosaur’s Story (1993), and in the year that followed Jurassic Park in 1993, he directed The Flintstones (1994), the live-action adaptation of the popular cartoon series.

Now, the brand-new docuseries Life on Our Planet (2023) — not to be confused with Our Planet (2019) or David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet (2020) — will begin streaming on Netflix from October 25, and it’s set to be one of the most epic of its kind.

Related: ‘Jurassic’ Series Set Before ‘Dominion’ Could Change the Franchise in a Major Way

Yesterday, a second trailer dropped, which gives us an even bigger look at the dinosaurs and all the life on our planet that followed their extinction 65 million years ago, from saber-toothed tigers and woolly mammoths to equally fascinating modern-day animals.

The upcoming docu-series is narrated by Morgan Freeman, and produced by Dan Tapster, Keith Sholev, and Alastair Fothergirll, with Steven Spielberg acting as an executive producer.

Check out the new trailer below, which opens with a huge reference to the original Jurassic Park, with a T-Rex’s approaching stomps causing an impact tremor in a puddle:

Related: Next “Jurassic” Installment Gets R-Rated Trailer

Per Netflix, here’s the official synopsis for Life on Our Planet:

This is the story of life’s epic battle to conquer and survive on planet Earth. Today there are 20 million species on our planet, yet what we see is just a snapshot in time — 99% of earth’s inhabitants are lost to our deep past. The story of what happened to these dynasties — their rise and their fall — is truly remarkable. In partnership with Industrial Light and Magic, the series uses the latest technology and science to bring long-extinct creatures back to life, Life on Our Planet reveals the incredible story of life on our planet.

Life on Our Planet Season 1 starts streaming on Netflix on October 25.

Related: New ‘Jurassic Park’ Installment Will Be Rebranded Ahead of Release

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen what the future holds for the Jurassic Park/Jurassic World franchise. Last year, Dominion grossed over $1 billion worldwide, yet Universal Pictures has yet to announce a new installment.

Fortunately, before Dominion was released in theaters, producer Frank Marshall said there would be more to come, and even director Colin Trevorrow hinted at future sequels numerous times while promoting the film.

Related: Details for ‘Jurassic Park’ Prequel Finally Revealed

Exactly what the studio has in mind is unknown, but we may get our first live-action Jurassic Park/Jurassic World television series or perhaps even a prequel.

This year, Jurassic Park celebrates its 30th anniversary. As per the official Jurassic World website, here’s the synopsis for Steven Spielberg’s iconic film:

Experience one of the biggest films in motion picture history with director Steven Spielberg’s ultimate thrill ride, Jurassic Park. Featuring Academy Award® winning visual effects and ground-breaking filmmaking that has been hailed as “a triumph of special effects artistry” (Roger Ebert, Chicago Sun-Times), this epic film is sheer movie-making magic that was 65 million years in the making. Jurassic Park takes you to an amazing theme park on a remote island where dinosaurs once again roam the earth and five people must battle to survive among the prehistoric predators. Starring Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Richard Attenborough, discover the breath-taking adventure you will want to experience again and again.

Jurassic Park is directed by Steven Spielberg and stars Sam Neill (Alan Grant), Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler), Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm), Arianna Richards (Lex Murphy), Joe Mazzello (Tim Murphy), Richard Attenborough (John Hammond), Wayne Knight (Dennis Nedry), Bob Peck (Robert Muldoon), Samuel L Jackson (Ray Arnold), Martin Ferrero (Donald Gennaro), and BD Wong (Henry Wu).

Will you be watching Life on Our Planet? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!