Details Revealed for ‘Jurassic Park’ Prequel About a Young John Hammond

Despite Jurassic World Dominion (2022) grossing over $1 billion worldwide last year, Universal Pictures is yet to provide an update about the future of the Jurassic Park franchise in film, which has left many fans wondering what’s happening behind the scenes.

That’s not to say that there isn’t another Jurassic Park installment on the horizon — even producer Frank Marshall and Dominion director Colin Trevorrow have said that there will be more — but what that might look like is unknown.

Given the news earlier this year that Warner Bros. is rebooting Harry Potter in the form of a television series on HBO, it’s possible that Universal is leaning towards something similar. But if we were the betting sort, Jurassic Park will most likely continue on the big screen.

However, it might be time for a course correction for the franchise. While the sixth film took a huge bite out of the box office, fans and critics weren’t happy with the direction it took, with many now feeling that the filmmakers have written the series into a corner.

So, where can they go now that dinosaurs are out in the wild and all over the world? Well, there are a few ways Jurassic Park can move forward after Dominion, with the dinosaur black market being ripe for expansion. But maybe the best way forward is back.

Dominion itself sets up a Jurassic Park prequel, with plenty of focus on the character Charlotte Lockwood, who is revealed in the form of video archive footage from Site B/Isla Sorna during the early ’90s, long before the island was evacuated due to a devastating hurricane.

Charlotte is played by Isabella Sermon (and in adult form by Elva Trill), the young actress who also played her clone/daughter Maisie Lockwood, who first appeared in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018).

This seems like the best concept for a Jurassic Park prequel, especially seeing as Sermon could easily reprise her role as Charlotte Lockwood. However, one idea fans have been clamouring to see is a prequel that revolves around Jurassic Park creator John Hammond.

The concept has been floating around for a couple of years, but now, Jurassic Park fan site Jurassic Outpost has revealed that they’ve been given exclusive details from the actual proposed unofficial script based on the John Hammond prequel.

The pitch features a gallery of concept art, and an excerpt from the script itself, which you can view here. In the script, a 20-something Hammond is presenting the “flea circus” he talks to Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) about in the original 1993 film.

Whether or not Universal Pictures will ever green-light a prequel along these lines remains to be seen, but either way, there’s plenty of uncharted territory along the Jurassic Park timeline, especially the years that precede those events that took place in 1993.

Such a film, or television series, could see a younger John Hammond (who’s played by Richard Attenborough in Jurassic Park and The Lost World: Jurassic Park) working with a wide-eyed Henry Wu (who’s played by BD Wong in Jurassic Park, Jurassic World, Fallen Kingdom, and Dominion), as they face all sorts of prehistoric problems.

As per the official Jurassic World website, here’s the synopsis for Jurassic Park:

Experience one of the biggest films in motion picture history with director Steven Spielberg’s ultimate thrill ride, Jurassic Park. Featuring Academy Award® winning visual effects and ground-breaking filmmaking that has been hailed as “a triumph of special effects artistry” (Roger Ebert, Chicago Sun-Times), this epic film is sheer movie-making magic that was 65 million years in the making. Jurassic Park takes you to an amazing theme park on a remote island where dinosaurs once again roam the earth and five people must battle to survive among the prehistoric predators. Starring Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Richard Attenborough, discover the breath-taking adventure you will want to experience again and again.

Jurassic Park stars Sam Neill (Alan Grant), Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler), Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm), Arianna Richards (Lex Murphy), Joe Mazzello (Tim Murphy), Richard Attenborough (John Hammond), Wayne Knight (Dennis Nedry), Bob Peck (Robert Muldoon), Samuel L Jackson (Ray Arnold), Martin Ferrero (Donald Gennaro), and BD Wong (Henry Wu).

