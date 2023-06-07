Oscar Isaac Joins Anne Hathaway in Next “Jurassic” Film

Oscar Isaac is ditching the faraway galaxy for a “Jurassic” world…

According to a recent article from World of Reel, it is believed that Star Wars and Marvel actor Oscar Isaac has been offered the male lead in a brand-new dinosaur movie titled Flowervale St. (TBA) from It Follows (2015) director David Robert Mitchell.

Not much else is known about the project, but we do know that it’s being developed by Bad Robot and Warner Bros., will take place in the ’80s, and will feature The Dark Knight Rises (2012) star Anne Hathaway as the female lead.

Mitchell made a name for himself with his 2015 indie horror film It Follows, which breaks the norms of traditional slashers in exchange for something far more unconventional. Whether or not Flowervale St. is set to turn the dinosaur movie genre on its head in the same way remains to be seen, but given Mitchell’s track record in film (2019’s Under the Silver Lake is another fine example of his genre-defying talents), we doubt it will be anything like Jurassic Park (1993).

Previously, Mitchell was also set to direct a “genre-bending” superhero film with MGM Studios titled Heroes and Villains, but it looks like that project will probably never come to fruition. Here’s to hoping Flowervale St. doesn’t face the same fate.

With two mega-stars like Oscar Isaac and Anne Hathaway already involved, though, it’s unlikely. And, in the wake of the box office success that was Jurassic World Dominion (2022) and the terribly underwhelming 65 (2023) — let’s hope Isaac’s prehistoric outing is far better than Adam Driver’s — cinema is begging for a new dinosaur movie. Sure, we have Meg 2: The Trench (2023) just around the corner, which looks like a dinosaur movie in its own right, but ultimately, it’s still a shark movie.

While there’s no release window for the upcoming film, hopefully we’ll see some sort of synopsis emerge in the coming months. Meanwhile, we anticipate that Jurassic Park fans will soon start speculating that Flowervale St. is a “secret” Jurassic sequel.

This wouldn’t be the most bizarre rumor. 10 Cloverfield Lane (2016), with which the title for David Robert Mitchell’s upcoming dinosaur movie shares suspicious similarities, was a “secret” Cloverfield movie leading up to the announcement shortly before its release.

Not only that, but within the Jurassic Park franchise, dinosaurs would have most definitely existed in the ’80s, mostly on InGen’s “factory floor” island Site B/Isla Sorna, meaning that the film would serve as a prequel.

If the somewhat matching titles aren’t a potential clue, though, the fact that Bad Robot Productions is developing the film could be. With all that said, if Flowervale St. is indeed the official title, it’s quite unlikely to be related in any way.

Do you think Flowervale St. will have any similarities to the Jurassic movies? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!