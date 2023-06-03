“Hold Onto Your Butts,” All OG ‘Jurassic Park’ Actors Reunite on Screen for 30th Anniversary Event

Jurassic Park (1993) was a roaring success when it first came stomping into theaters way back in 1993. It’s hard to believe it’s been 30 years since the film was released, because it only feels like yesterday when we first saw that terrifying Tyrannosaurus Rex tearing down the electric fence that separated her jungle enclosure from the rest of the island, while torrential rain battered the helpless stationary jungle explorers that sat on the road nearby.

Directed by Steven Spielberg, who had already found success with classics such as Jaws (1975), E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982), and the Indiana Jones films, Jurassic Park pioneered ground-breaking special effects both practical and computer-generated. After devouring more than $914 million worldwide and stunning audiences and critics, the film went on to win several awards, and became not only a classic, but a landmark film.

Jurassic Park transformed cinema as we know it, paving the way for countless blockbusters that relied heavily on computer special effects. But no film has ever truly lived up to what Spielberg’s masterpiece did for the film industry. Even its own sequels, of which there are currently five, have all struggled to impress audiences in the same way the original 1993 film did, despite the fact that each one has been a massive success in its own right.

Based on the 1990 best-seller of the same name by the late Michael Crichton, the film was followed by The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997), which was also based on one of Crichton’s novels. Four years later, Jurassic Park III (2001) came along, but as it wasn’t the success Universal Pictures had expected, the franchise went into “temporary extinction” for 14 years, until it was brought back to life in the form of Jurassic World (2015).

Jurassic World breathed new life into the franchise, and got its own two sequels in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) and Jurassic World Dominion (2023). This year, however, it’s all about the original 1993 classic, which turns 30 years’ old. As part of the month-long 30th anniversary event, there are plenty of exciting things to discover at Universal Studios’ Islands of Adventure, including a brand-new Jurassic Park-themed tribute store and more.

And now, a brand-new trailer sees the return of all the original actors from Jurassic Park, each of whom went on to appear in one or more of the sequels. The actors who appear in the new video titled “Celebrating 30 Years of Jurassic Park” are Joe Mazzello (Tim Murphy), Ariana Richards (Lex Murphy), Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler), Sam Neill (Alan Grant), and Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm), and they’re here to talk about why the original film is so beloved.

Check it out below:

It’s wonderful to see all the original legacy Jurassic Park actors back on the screen together. While Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum recently reunited in Jurassic World Dominion, sadly we didn’t get to see Arianna Richards and Joe Mazzello back in the fold. In fact, the pair haven’t been seen in the franchise since The Lost World: Jurassic Park.

Now, the family is back together, and they clearly still have plenty of love for the film.

“There’s something about dinosaurs which captures the popular imagination like nothing else,” Sam Neill says as the trailer begins to showcase a reel of footage from the 1993 blockbuster.

“There was an awe to this reveal of this world; dinosaurs coming back to life.” Laura says, before Jeff adds, “That was the beginning of something that changed movies. Anything that we could imagine, we put on film.” “When the audience went into that theater, they left feeling like they had actually encountered a dinosaur,” Arianna Richards says. Her on-screen brother, Joe Mazzello, then says, “Making a movie of that scope and that calibre in that moment really changed the game.”

The cast end the trailer in thanking all the fans for their dedication to the franchise over the years. “It’s been a great pleasure for me and I’m very proud and very pleased to have been a part of it,” Sam says poignantly, while Laura jokes, “I was honored to be there and I feel so proud to be part of the most ridiculously fun couple of action hours of your life!”

“Happy Jurassic June!” Joe beams before the trailer closes.

It remains to be seen whether a new film or a television series will be announced later this month as part of the 30th anniversary celebrations. While nothing is rumored, we’re sure life will find a way…

As per the official Jurassic World website, here’s the synopsis for Jurassic Park:

Experience one of the biggest films in motion picture history with director Steven Spielberg’s ultimate thrill ride, Jurassic Park. Featuring Academy Award® winning visual effects and ground-breaking filmmaking that has been hailed as “a triumph of special effects artistry” (Roger Ebert, Chicago Sun-Times), this epic film is sheer movie-making magic that was 65 million years in the making. Jurassic Park takes you to an amazing theme park on a remote island where dinosaurs once again roam the earth and five people must battle to survive among the prehistoric predators. Starring Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Richard Attenborough, discover the breath-taking adventure you will want to experience again and again.

Jurassic Park stars Sam Neill (Alan Grant), Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler), Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm), Arianna Richards (Lex Murphy), Joe Mazzello (Tim Murphy), Richard Attenborough (John Hammond), Wayne Knight (Dennis Nedry), Bob Peck (Robert Muldoon), Samuel L Jackson (Ray Arnold), Martin Ferrero (Donald Gennaro), and BD Wong (Henry Wu),.

