New ‘Jurassic Park’ Installment Will Be Rebranded Ahead of Release

The Jurassic Park franchise is hardly short on content. With six films, two novels, an animated series, theme park rides, and several games under its belt, there’s plenty to sink your teeth into. But for a long time, fans have been waiting for a game outside the park management simulation genre like the popular Jurassic World: Evolution titles.

There have been numerous gaming titles based on all the individual films in the franchise: Jurassic Park (1993), The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997), Jurassic Park III (2001), Jurassic World (2015), Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018), and Jurassic World Dominion (2022). But we’ve yet to see an open-world Jurassic Park game.

However, last year, fans were treated to a trailer for Jurassic Park Operations. While we knew from the offset that Operations is fan-made, the ambitious open-world game, which takes place in a wonderfully rendered re-creation of Isla Nublar during Jurassic Park’s dinosaur breakout as seen in the original 1993 film, looks nothing short of brilliant.

Check out the trailer below:

Jurassic Park Operations was created using the game-creation engine, Dreams. While there were plans to make it available to fans, earlier this year, Operations creator Krenautican revealed that a letter from Universal Pictures advised that they weren’t allowed to use the Jurassic Park branding in the game, which seemingly left the project dead in the mud.

But now, “life has found a way.” In a new video that was posted three days ago, Krenautican reveals that, after three years, the devlog (development log) for Jurassic Park Operations is finally complete. The near-completion does, however, come with a major catch: all intellectual property, meaning all Jurassic Park branding, must be removed from the game.

We’re not sure how the game will look once all the branding has been removed, or where this line will be drawn. Operations‘ version of Nublar features everything you see in the film and more, including the Jurassic Park River Adventure theme park ride from Universal Studios.

It’s possible that even the likes of buildings such as the Visitor Center will be removed, or changed. Nevertheless, even without the branding, the Jurassic Park game is likely to satisfy fans of the franchise. Here’s what Krenautican says about the removal in the video:

“After years of work, I’m finally ready to share the first official devlog [development log] for Jurassic Park Operations. Many of you are probably a little confused since a few months back I made a video explaining how I got a letter from Universal that said we weren’t allowed to use the Jurassic Park branding in our game. Long story short, we are still complying with their wishes, but we’ve decided to continue development as normal but then remove the intellectual property right before we release it to all of you.”

Check out the video for yourself below:

In a caption beneath the video, Krenautican reiterates the game’s disassociation from Universal Pictures, saying, “After three years of work I’m finally ready to share the first devlog for JP Operations! This is a fan made game not associated with Universal Pictures. Stay tuned for more updates and information.”

At the end of the video, Krenautican asks fans to suggest a new title for the game, which will no longer be associated with Jurassic Park going forward. “Speaking of removing the branding, what do you think we should change the name to? I was thinking of something along the lines of calling it Jurassic Ventures, but there still hasn’t been a final decision. Let me know of any ideas you have for the rebranding in the comments.”

Meanwhile, there is an official Jurassic Park game rumored to be in development.

This year, Jurassic Park (1993) celebrates its 30th anniversary. As per the official Jurassic World website, here’s the synopsis for Steven Spielberg’s iconic film:

Experience one of the biggest films in motion picture history with director Steven Spielberg’s ultimate thrill ride, Jurassic Park. Featuring Academy Award® winning visual effects and ground-breaking filmmaking that has been hailed as “a triumph of special effects artistry” (Roger Ebert, Chicago Sun-Times), this epic film is sheer movie-making magic that was 65 million years in the making. Jurassic Park takes you to an amazing theme park on a remote island where dinosaurs once again roam the earth and five people must battle to survive among the prehistoric predators. Starring Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Richard Attenborough, discover the breath-taking adventure you will want to experience again and again.

Jurassic Park is directed by Steven Spielberg and stars Sam Neill (Alan Grant), Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler), Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm), Arianna Richards (Lex Murphy), Joe Mazzello (Tim Murphy), Richard Attenborough (John Hammond), Wayne Knight (Dennis Nedry), Bob Peck (Robert Muldoon), Samuel L Jackson (Ray Arnold), Martin Ferrero (Donald Gennaro), and BD Wong (Henry Wu).

Will you play Jurassic Park: Operations without the Jurassic Park branding? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!