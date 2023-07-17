Retro ‘Jurassic Park’ Installments Get Release Window, Trailer Revealed

“Jurassic June” might be in the rear-view, but as we Jurassic Park fans know, objects in the rear-view are closer than they appear…

To continue with the 30th-anniversary celebrations for Steven Spielberg’s thrilling masterpiece, Jurassic Park (1993), fans will soon be able to sink their teeth into two retro Jurassic Park games that are being excavated as part of a brand-new collection.

Jurassic Park: Classic Games Collection (2023) will be a two-pack bundle comprised of two Jurassic classics, one 8-bit and one 16-bit. Per Game Rant, Limited Run Games has announced that Jurassic Park (NES, Game Boy, and SNES) and Jurassic Park Part 2: The Chaos Continues (Game Boy and SNES) are being, ahem, “cloned” for modern gaming platforms.

Check out the brand-new trailer for the upcoming Jurassic Park installments below:

Related: Details for ‘Jurassic Park’ Prequel Finally Revealed

Physical editions of Jurassic Park: Classic Games Collection will be available for pre-order from September 1 and October 15. The Standard Edition is priced at $29.99, and the Classic Edition will cost $64.99. The Prehistoric Edition, however, costs a whopping $174.99 and comes with a bundle of awesome extras for your Jurassic Park collection.

As for modern Jurassic Park titles, it’s rumored that a “Triple-A” Jurassic Park game is in development. Whether or not this holds any truth remains to be seen, but it could be the open-world Jurassic Park game fans have been dreaming of for decades.

Related: ‘Jurassic Park’ TV Reboot: Could These Actors Live up to the Originals?

Previously, an impressive fan-made Jurassic Park game was nearing the end of development when, sadly, Universal Pictures pulled the plug on the project.

Meanwhile, the future of Jurassic Park in film remains unknown. While last year’s Jurassic World Dominion (2022) devoured over $1 billion worldwide, there has been no word on a follow-up, although a reboot may be in the works.

Related: Did Universal Just Foreshadow a Live-Action ‘Jurassic World’ TV Series Set on the Mainland?

As per the official Jurassic World website, here’s the synopsis for Jurassic Park:

Experience one of the biggest films in motion picture history with director Steven Spielberg’s ultimate thrill ride, Jurassic Park. Featuring Academy Award® winning visual effects and ground-breaking filmmaking that has been hailed as “a triumph of special effects artistry” (Roger Ebert, Chicago Sun-Times), this epic film is sheer movie-making magic that was 65 million years in the making. Jurassic Park takes you to an amazing theme park on a remote island where dinosaurs once again roam the earth and five people must battle to survive among the prehistoric predators. Starring Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Richard Attenborough, discover the breath-taking adventure you will want to experience again and again.

Related: Nintendo Artist Reveals Major Connection Between ‘Zelda’ and ‘Jurassic Park’

Jurassic Park stars Sam Neill (Alan Grant), Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler), Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm), Arianna Richards (Lex Murphy), Joe Mazzello (Tim Murphy), Richard Attenborough (John Hammond), Wayne Knight (Dennis Nedry), Bob Peck (Robert Muldoon), Samuel L Jackson (Ray Arnold), Martin Ferrero (Donald Gennaro), and BD Wong (Henry Wu).

Jurassic Park: Classic Games Collection will be available in late 2023 for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Will you be playing these retro classics? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!