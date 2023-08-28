Brand-New “Jurassic” Installment Gets Epic First Trailer

The first trailer for the next “Jurassic” installment is here.

Steven Spielberg is no stranger to the prehistoric world. While Jurassic Park (1993) is one of his most notable films, the director had already spent plenty of time with dinosaurs, having served as executive producer on the animated classic, The Land Before Time (1988).

He also executive-produced a second animated film that features dinosaurs, We’re Back! A Dinosaur’s Story (1993), and in the year that followed Jurassic Park in 1993, he directed The Flintstones (1994), the live-action adaptation of the popular cartoon series.

After directing The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997), Spielberg would surrender directorial duties on future sequels in the Jurassic series to new talents. However, that didn’t stop him from returning as EP for every subsequent installment: Jurassic Park III (2001), Jurassic World (2015), Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018), and Jurassic World Dominion (2022), as well as the animated series, Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (2020 — 2022).

And let’s not forget the underrated television series, Terra Nova (2011), on which he was also EP. Now, the world-famous director has returned to the “Jurassic” world, as Netflix has released the official trailer for a new docu-series titled Life on Our Planet (2023) — not to be confused with Our Planet (2019) or David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet (2020).

The upcoming docu-series is narrated by Morgan Freeman, and produced by Dan Tapster, Keith Sholev, and Alastair Fothergirll, with Steven Spielberg acting as an executive producer.

Check out the brand-new trailer below:

A caption beneath the video on YouTube reads: “To understand life we must go back to the beginning. From executive producer Steven Spielberg and the Emmy® Award-winning team behind Our Planet, this is the story of Life on Our Planet.”

Life on Our Planet looks incredibly epic. As well as dinosaurs, we also get a glimpse of creatures from the Pleistocene epoch, such as saber-toothed tigers and woolly mammoths, which leaves us wondering if a future Jurassic Park film will introduce these animals.

But here’s to hoping Spielberg will get some inspiration from Life on Our Planet and return to the director’s chair for the next Jurassic Park film.

Per Netflix, here’s the official synopsis for Life on Our Planet:

This is the story of life’s epic battle to conquer and survive on planet Earth. Today there are 20 million species on our planet, yet what we see is just a snapshot in time — 99% of earth’s inhabitants are lost to our deep past. The story of what happened to these dynasties — their rise and their fall — is truly remarkable. In partnership with Industrial Light and Magic, the series uses the latest technology and science to bring long-extinct creatures back to life, Life on Our Planet reveals the incredible story of life on our planet.

Life on Our Planet Season 1 starts streaming on Netflix from October 25.

Do you think Life on Our Planet looks good? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!